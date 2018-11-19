The principal of Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy said she was fired Friday in a meeting that may have violated the state's open meetings law.

The principal, Ashonta Wyatt, said earlier this month that she feared she might lose her job after she questioned spending by the charter school's board.

The Orleans Parish school district has repeatedly cited Harney’s board — which is headed by the Rev. Charles Southall III and includes former First NBC Bank CEO Ashton Ryan — for failing to comply with charter school laws and policies, and its financial practices have been a particular concern.

The K-8 school, 2503 Willow St., is slated for closure as a result of its governance problems.

In an interview Monday, Wyatt said the board immediately went into a closed-door executive session when it met Friday. She said she asked that the session, which was about her, be held in public. State law allows the subject of an executive session to determine whether it's held in public or private.

“I specifically asked Kenya Rounds for an open session,” Wyatt said, referring to the board’s lawyer. She said he denied her request and she left the room.

“That’s when Kelli Peterson stepped in and said that’s not the way that goes,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt said Rounds relented after Peterson, who is the Orleans Parish school district’s director of equity and compliance, entered the executive session. Then, Wyatt and the public were allowed in.

In a phone interview, Rounds disputed Wyatt’s account, saying she did not ask for the meeting to be opened until midway through the executive session. When she did, he said, the board opened it.

When the public was allowed back into the room Friday, Wyatt said board members didn’t seem to know what to do.

“They wanted to do a dog-and-pony show of an executive session,” she said. “They didn’t know what to do when we came in. It was a farce.”

Wyatt said she was told, “because of those findings, they were moving to terminate me.”

Wyatt was hired as principal in August. The board suspended her Nov. 2 pending an investigation, though it never made clear what was being investigated.

Wyatt said earlier this month that she believed the board was planning to use what she characterized as a weak defamation claim as a pretext to fire her. In October, lawyer Juan LaFonta sent the school a letter alleging that Wyatt had defamed him on social media and threatening to sue the school and the Orleans Parish school district.

LaFonta’s attorney, Douglass Alongia, said LaFonta is not pursuing the matter further.

Wyatt said the moves to end her short tenure at the school followed her questioning of board-authorized expenditures, including checks to Lisa Royal, the board’s secretary. Royal receives $18,000 a year from the school. Charter school board secretaries are typically board members who serve on a voluntary basis. Royal also works for Southall’s church.

Wyatt said neither she nor her lawyer received the results of the board’s investigation.

Southall did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Harney has been under intense scrutiny from the Orleans Parish School Board for mounting administrative problems, the composition of its board, its finances and other matters.

Days after Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. told parents the school would close at the end of the school year because he would not renew its contract, he said he would revoke its contract midyear. If that happens, the district will run Harney directly until it closes at the end of the school year.

Wyatt also said the board didn’t take public comment on the motion to fire her until after it voted. Rounds denied that but declined further comment, saying only that the meeting's minutes will reflect what happened. State law requires that the public be allowed to comment on any action items before a vote is taken.

Wyatt said this wasn’t the first time she was kept out of an executive session.

“The last one, they didn’t allow me to come in the executive session,” she said, referring to the Nov. 2 meeting when she was suspended. “They prevented me from having the meeting open even though the entire meeting centered on my professional competency.”

She said she complained to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and will do so again. A spokeswoman for that agency said it does not comment on complaints.

“My goal is to lead my school for the duration of the school year,” Wyatt said. “My children deserve that. My children deserve consistency and stability.”