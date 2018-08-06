Parents in St. John the Baptist Parish might have a lot on their minds as they send their children back to the parish’s public schools on Wednesday.
But one thing they won’t have to worry about is paying for lunch.
That’s because St. John Parish schools have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under its Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free meals to all students for school districts in low-income areas.
The idea is that by giving all students free meals, which include breakfast and lunch, the process is simplified for those who would have gotten them in the first place.
That means eliminating the paperwork required for eligible students to apply. According to St. John schools Superintendent Kevin George, that takes the burden off the families of the 86 percent of the district’s 6,000 students the state Department of Education identifies as economically disadvantaged.
Yvette Minor, who was a school bus driver in the parish for seven years and is now guardian of a goddaughter going into seventh grade at East St. John Preperatory, said this is the first time many of the neediest kids in the parish will have the opportunity to eat at school.
“Some parents just don’t know how to fill out the forms or don't take time to do it,” Minor said, adding that in her years as a bus driver she saw “nasty situations” where kids would go to school hungry and dirty. “I’m so happy all will get fed this year.”
Under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act authorized by Congress in 2010, the USDA guidelines state that instead of taking individual applications, the district instead covers the cost for all students. It is then reimbursed by the federal government using a formula that calculates how many students would have gotten free lunch anyway, through looking at factors like the number of families on government nutritional assistance.
In order for a district to be eligible, 40 percent of enrolled students must come from households that receive some sort of nutritional assistance.
USDA guidelines set free lunch eligibility at 1.3 times the federal poverty rate and reduced-price lunch at 1.85 times the poverty rate.
That means a family of four would qualify for reduced-price lunches if its income is no more than $46,435 a year. For a family of five that rises to $54,427. The most recent U.S. census had the median household income in St. John Parish at $39,456.
St. John, which has 11 public schools, will be the only parish in the New Orleans area offering free meals at all its high schools.
George said the move is long overdue for too many kids in his parish.
“Give the kids some food, you know, and we just move on from there,” he said.