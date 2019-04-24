A record number of families applied this year to OneApp, the lottery enrollment process used for most New Orleans public schools, with just over two-thirds of students getting placed in one of their top three school choices.

Altogether, 15,971 verified applications were submitted during OneApp's first round, according to data released Wednesday by the Orleans Parish School Board. That was a 4 percent increase from last year.

Of the pre-K4 to 12th grade applications, 68 percent were matched to one of their top three choices this year, and 75 percent were matched to any of the 12 possible schools listed on their application — a match rate that is virtually unchanged from last year's results.

However, match rates remained low for the most-coveted elementary schools, ranging between 5 percent and 35 percent per school, showing that as more families become interested in the city's top-performing charter schools, the chances of getting into them remain low.

Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. called the results a "mixed bag," saying that while he is proud of changes made to the enrollment process, officials have a "long way to go" before making all parents happy with their results.

"I remain committed to working toward providing options that meet the needs and interests of all of our students and families," Lewis said.

There was a slight decrease this year in the number of students entering kindergarten or ninth grade who got matched to preferred schools. This year, 82 percent of those students got one of their top choices, a 1 percent decrease, and 88 percent were accepted for any school listed on their application, compared to 90 percent last year.

Those grade levels typically see the most applications, as parents are selecting the elementary or high school their children will likely attend for the next several years.

The numbers were more mixed for early childhood programs available through OneApp, with 26 percent of 2-year-olds and 80 percent of 4-year-olds matching up with a top school.

Flora Petterson, a 34-year-old digital content specialist, said she was "wildly happy" that her 4-year-old daughter Mabel got into the prekindergarten program at Morris Jeff Community School, one of her top three choices, but she still called into question the fairness of the overall system.

"I was really impressed by the (International Baccalaureate) program, the music program, the library and the students," Petterson said of Morris Jeff, but she noted that some of her friends' children didn't get into the schools they chose.

Data show, too, that this year there were more families who didn't get assigned to any of the schools on their OneApp list, and who aren't eligible to go back to their current schools. Fourteen percent of children were "unassigned" this year, compared to 12 percent last year.

Among the parents in that category was 31-year-old Kaila Hargrove, who moved to New Orleans from North Carolina to be closer to family. Hargrove's 7-year-old son, Grant, wasn't placed at any of the 10 schools Hargrove listed as choices, which included Hynes, Bricolage and Audubon Charter.

Instead, he was put in a C-rated school she did not list — Foundation Preparatory — even though Cypress Academy, her son's current school, is closing this year, and her application therefore was supposed to have priority under the district's rules.

Hargrove was among dozens of parents who took to social media after results were released Wednesday to express frustration and anger at the system, which has historically showed high demand for just a handful of the city's high-performing schools.

"I don’t think (getting) one out of 10 is asking for much," Hargrove said in an interview.

OneApp, established in 2011, is run through a centralized enrollment process called EnrollNOLA. It now manages admissions for 92 percent of New Orleans public schools, 78 of which are overseen by the OPSB, and 84 percent of the students.

Families can apply to up to 12 participating schools anywhere in the city during two rounds. The "main round" results were released Wednesday, and parents unhappy with the results can try for another school during the second round.

Last year, because of an increase in applications, saw the lowest number of top-choice matches in seven years, according to a report by the state legislative auditor.

According to data provided to The New Orleans Advocate last month, a handful of high-performing elementary and high schools still saw demand that far exceeds supply.

As it did last year, Hynes topped the list for the most coveted elementary schools available, while applications also poured in for other high-performing lower schools, including Audubon Charter, Benjamin Franklin Elementary and Bricolage Academy.

The numbers were high for competitive high schools, too, with Warren Easton topping the list.

Cypress Academy is one of five schools closing this year for various reasons, including Edgar P. Harney, a D-rated school that's been cited for financial and special education problems, and three others — Medard H. Nelson, McDonogh 32 Elementary and Fischer Academy — that are rated as failing.

Families at those schools found themselves thrust into the lottery system once again, and they were supposed to have priority for the schools they chose, but data made available in February showed that there simply weren't enough spots at A- or B-rated schools to make all the parents happy.

Only 362 seats were available in A and B schools, while there were 1,289 open seats in C-rated schools and 2,503 open seats in schools rated D or F.

In recent months, OPSB officials have tried to address some complaints about the computerized enrollment system, including that many students were unable to gain admission to schools near their homes.

In October, the board voted to revise a geographic preference policy to increase seats for students who live within a half-mile of an elementary or middle school.

But data released last month showed that fewer than half of all OneApp applicants for the 2019-20 school year were seeking schools in their own neighborhood, likely because they were vying for more competitive, higher-rated schools.