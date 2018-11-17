The most stressful time of the year has arrived for many New Orleans parents, and it has nothing to do with holiday shopping.

The online application process for New Orleans’ public schools begins Monday, when 15,000 or more families throughout the city will go online to apply for seats for their children for the 2019-2020 school year.

For the first time since the charter-based public school system was created following Hurricane Katrina, the Orleans Parish School Board is taking on the application process for nearly all the schools in the district.

And this year, a few key changes have been made to OneApp, the city's computerized enrollment lottery system aimed at simplifying the process and helping families secure a spot in a school they want, whether it's in or out of their neighborhood.

Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said the changes will make the process more transparent as well.

"We've come a long way," Lewis said in a recent interview. "You'll be able to get information more clearly."

Two of the biggest changes this year are focused on helping parents get their children into schools near where they live. More spots — 25 percent of the total — will now be reserved for students who live within a half-mile of qualifying schools.

And the online system itself will automatically suggest schools that are close to parents’ homes. In the past, some parents complained that they wanted to apply to neighborhood schools, but officials suspected they couldn’t figure out which schools were closest to them.

OneApp is run through a centralized enrollment process called EnrollNOLA, which was established in 2011 in response to continued calls for a clearer system and greater accountability.

Now, EnrollNOLA manages admissions and transfers for 92 percent of New Orleans public schools and 84 percent of students.

The system works in two rounds. The "main round" process opens Monday and closes on Feb. 22. Those results will become available in April.

If parents are unhappy with their results from that round, EnrollNOLA gives them another chance to select a school during a second round later in the spring.

Families may now apply to up to 12 participating schools — up from eight last year — anywhere across the city.

The application process is open to families who are new to New Orleans, are new to public schools or who would like to apply to transfer a child for the upcoming school year.

The choices aren't guaranteed, and in the past, the system has produced many complaints from parents who were unsatisfied with the schools they were offered.

Only 14 of the district's 71 schools, not counting those designed to take failing students, received a grade of A or B from the state this year. That amounts to about 20 percent, making OneApp a high-stress process for parents trying to get their children into one of the scarce seats at high-performing schools.

About a third of all students who applied to public schools in New Orleans for the current school year couldn’t get one of their top three choices — the lowest match rate since officials launched the centralized school enrollment process.

A total of six charter schools have closed this year or will close next year, and students who have attended those schools will get priority consideration for their top choices elsewhere through OneApp, officials said.

"If we’re closing a school because it has academic or compliance issues or both, we believe that these students should have the first priority,” said Amanda Aiken, the OPSB's senior chief and portfolio officer.

More schools opening

While some charter schools are closing, more schools will open or expand next year, Lewis announced on Thursday.

IDEA Public Schools, a nonprofit Texas corporation formed in June 2000, will open a school in New Orleans East. The school, to be called IDEA: Oscar Dunn School, will open with grades K-5.

Edward Hynes Charter School, a popular, top-scoring public elementary school in Lakeview, will open a new school in partnership with the University of New Orleans next year.

Living School, which bills itself as “an equity-focused, democratic, project-based” high school, has also been approved to launch in New Orleans in the 2019-20 school year.

The geographic priorities are shifting as well. This year, most elementary and middle school students participating in OneApp received some kind of geographic priority, meaning that living close to a school could help move a student up the list.

That priority was given to those who live in the same postal or ZIP code as a school. In most cases, the ZIP code covers a much larger area than what could be considered as the school’s neighborhood.

But this year, 25 percent of all available seats at schools offering a geographic priority will be reserved for students living within a half-mile of the school. Another 25 percent of seats will go to other students living in the same ZIP code.

The application will also inform parents which schools are close enough to them to give them a better chance of getting in.

When a family puts in an address, the system will verify the address against postal records and list schools close to home.

That's being done in an effort to ensure families can "avail themselves of the opportunity" to apply to schools nearby, said OPSB enrollment director Gabriela Fighetti.

"What we hear from the community is they want to go to schools close to home. But what we see in the data is by and large families don’t apply to schools in the priority zone," Fighetti said. "So the question is: What is the disconnect between those two sets of data?"

The changes will help only some families.

The geographic preferences apply to only half of the open seats at a given school. And other factors, like having a brother or sister already attending a school, may be more important to getting in, in some cases.

Also, not every school uses geographic priority during the admissions process.

The six Type 2 charter schools in New Orleans, for example, are authorized by the state and are open to families who don't live in the parish at all.

According to a recent audit report, 54 percent of Orleans Parish students this year attended schools outside their geographic zone.

"What tends to be a driving factor is high-performing schools, and not all families live near high-performing schools," Fighetti said.

Changes to 'priority'

In addition to geographic priority, nearly all schools have sibling priority, and some also reserve spots for students who are economically disadvantaged.

Type 2 charter schools, for example, are required to meet certain at-risk and special education population percentages, according to Fighetti.

This year, Lusher Charter School announced it would also set aside a certain number of seats for low-income students. Next year, Lusher will likely reserve 10 percent of its incoming kindergartner seats for families who meet the low-income criteria under OPSB rules.

Over the next few years, applications to all public schools in New Orleans will be accessible through OneApp. A few selective-admission schools, such as Lusher, Lake Forest and Ben Franklin High, now have their own application processes. They will switch to OneApp when their charters are renewed in 2021.

Keeping everything on one system helps to make the process more equitable, said Fighetti.

"We cannot guarantee every family their top choice because sometimes demand for those top choices is so high," she said, "but we can say to every family that you were considered fairly for your top choice."