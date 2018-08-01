Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy, a popular and highly rated charter school in Jefferson Parish, is expanding.
With about 1,500 students already enrolled in kindergarten through 11th grade, the charter's management is planning to open another elementary school in 2020, according to a letter filed with the Jefferson Parish School Board.
Officials with Kenner Discovery have not said where the new school will be housed, and the board is not required to provide it with a building.
But plans call for a school that would serve about 450 students in grades K-5 during its first year and 690 students in grades K-8 within four years.
Slots at the existing school are highly coveted. It has a waiting list of more than 700 students, and it has agreed to double its pre-K enrollment to 80 students in response to demand.
The school's founder, Patty Glaser, said the new school will be a "health sciences academy" and will probably be located somewhere outside of Kenner.
The school's expansion does not require any further action from the School Board, which granted Kenner Discovery a Type 1 charter in 2013. It opened that year with 420 students up through the sixth grade. It has added a grade level every year.
"We felt like we were ready to scale," Glaser said. "We decided this is the time to do it."
The new school will add about 75 students to each grade level, she said, with both elementary schools feeding students into Kenner Discovery's high school.
Right now, each high school grade has about 100 students, but the school has the capacity for about 200 per high school grade, Glaser said.
School officials envision a high school with 800 kids, she said.
Of the 80 children in the school's pre-K program this year, half of them will eventually be sent to the new school. It will have the same mission, curriculum and philosophy as Kenner Discovery, Glaser said.