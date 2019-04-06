Officials with the Louisiana Department of Education are recommending the closure of Smothers Academy Preparatory School, an F-rated charter school in Jefferson Parish, amid allegations of financial mismanagement and a failure to serve disabled students.

In a recommendation attached to an agenda item for an April meeting of the state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Education Department outlined a series of concerns about the 463-student charter school on Jefferson Highway. It has kindergarten through eighth grade students.

[RELATED: State suggests closing troubled Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge due to mismanagement]

State suggests closing troubled Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge due to mismanagement A small charter school in Baton Rouge that got off to a troubled start and continued to face problems with its operations could be forced to c…

The state on Saturday said that the school failed to provide proper special education services to the roughly 40 percent of enrolled students with disabilities. It also alleged that the charter organization's CEO, Damon Smothers, received an unauthorized advance from the school of $20,000, and that officials used credit cards for personal expenses, among other issues.

The state said it had already warned the school that it was violating state law in October 2017 by indicating on the school website that it took only male students, and that Damon Smothers had violated nepotism laws by employing an immediate family member at the school.

"Smothers Academy has a pattern of prior violations of law and policy," the department said in the report.

In an interview, Smothers called the academy "a great school" and said it had worked through "90 percent of the issues" that had been flagged by the state.

He denied taking money from the school improperly and said other issues involving low grades and audits had been addressed with a change in leadership at the board.

"All we’re asking for is time to fix things," Smothers said. "There's nothing that has been done that can’t be fixed."

+4 New Beginnings charter board suspends CEO amid allegations of grade-changing and falsifying records A public charter school's board has suspended its leader as she faces accusations that one of the three schools she oversaw engaged in grade-f…

Smothers Academy Board President Sean Randall reiterated that officials were "continually working on strengthening all aspects of the school," and added that the board had not been notified of all the allegations made by the education department before they went public.

"They were never presented to the school and unfortunately went directly to the state without our knowledge," Randall said.

The Education Department recommended that the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education close the school before the start of the next school year, revoking its charter a year before it expires.

BESE will vote this month on whether to start revocation proceedings. If the board agrees, the school will have an opportunity for a hearing, and the board will vote on whether to close the school in June.

The state's action marks the first time since 2011 it has recommended revoking a school's charter before it is up for renewal.

Smothers Academy received its charter in 2016 from the state, after failing to receive charters from the Orleans Parish School Board in 2013 and the Jefferson Parish School Board in 2015.

It is one of 43 Type 2 charter schools in Louisiana, which means that the school is authorized by the state, rather than by a local district. Such charters, which include the New Orleans Center of Creative Arts and the International School of Louisiana in New Orleans, tend to have some kind of specialty, such as language immersion or an arts focus, and are open to students from other parishes.

Orleans Parish School Board favors shifting $10M a year from school facilities to academics Long before Hurricane Katrina laid waste to more than 80 percent of New Orleans' public schools, many of those buildings were already in serio…

Smothers Academy's website says the school offers an integrated curriculum that focuses on science, math, arts and sports and that Damon Smothers, its CEO, wants to break the "school to prison pipeline" and is focused on "rewriting the narrative with regard to male students and in particular, boys of color."

"We must maintain high behavioral and academic expectations of our sons in order to break the cycle of poverty, criminal behavior, mass incarceration and premature death," the website says.

The marketing specifically toward male students was one of several issues raised in the Education Department letter. State officials said it had been rectified by April.

Many of the state's allegations were unearthed in a 2017-18 audit completed by Luther Speight & Company, a local accounting firm.

The auditors said the school made an unauthorized, $20,000 advance to its CEO without board approval. The credit card expenses, the audit said, "were not supported by receipts and appeared to include personal expenditures and alcohol purchases."

The audit also found that school officials failed to find a firm to "engage in proper construction management services" when buying modular units for the campus, and that the former board president alleged the school failed to make health and supplemental insurance payments on time, causing a two-month lapse in coverage for employees.

Finally, the state said Smothers Academy violated open meetings laws and other rules by failing to list agenda items for board meetings, failing to provide meeting minutes to the public and operating with five board members "for an undetermined amount of time," when the law requires seven.

+4 Demand far exceeds supply at many of New Orleans' top-rated public schools, application data show When Melissa McGrane was looking at kindergarten options for her daughter next fall, she was leaning heavily toward private schools. Then she …

Activist and education blogger Peter Cook had published an article last year saying that his review of documents from Smothers Academy "raises serious questions about its management practices."

At the time, Smothers Academy was applying for another charter with Orleans Parish, asking to run McDonogh 35 as a long-term manager.

Cook raised issues not included in the state's summary released Saturday morning, including the school's use of corporal punishment. A student handbook posted on the school's website says that administrators use a wooden paddle for discipline unless parents opt out of the punishment.

Cook also alleged the potential violation of state ethics law over nepotism and a "troubling" 2016-17 audit that indicated that the school couldn't account for $33,480 missing from its bank account.

In a follow-up article, Cook revealed that Smothers had been accused of financial impropriety by his brother, Kemic Smothers, the family member who had been fired after the state accused the school of violating nepotism laws.

A petition filed in Orleans Parish Civil District Court in July showed Kemic Smothers sued his brother, along with Smothers Academy, the board of directors and CFO Mark DeBose, for breach of contract, violation of the whistleblower statute, retaliatory discharge and fraud, after saying Damon Smothers had “gifted himself” $20,000 from the school’s bank account.

"I knew that this was coming down the pipe because there were too many issues at that school," Cook said about the state's recommendation to start revocation proceedings. "There were clear red flags ... the information was all right there."

Orleans Parish school district will run McDonogh 35 next year after rejecting applications from outside groups The Orleans Parish school district’s plan to hire outside groups to run McDonogh 35 Senior High School is on hold after the district rejected …

Damon Smothers , however, told The New Orleans Advocate that while he did request an advance in his paycheck, it was simply a loan, and that his brother was trying to retaliate against the school for being let go without pay after failing to clear his employment with the state ethics board.

"Kemic Smothers was intent on impairing the school just to get back at me for a situation he could have avoided by simply contacting the ethics board," Smothers said.

In terms of other allegations, he said that the school is "not perfect," but it is "better than most."

"Smothers Academy is educating the most discriminated and neglected population of students in America and we believe they need a chance," he said. "We have been, and we will fight this."