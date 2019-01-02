Clutching a small purse, 6-year-old Leona Tate walked into McDonogh 19 Elementary School and helped to desegregate the South.
Images of that November morning in 1960 are seared into the national memory: Tate and three other little first-grade girls in white dresses and hair ribbons walking into New Orleans schools, flanked by federal marshals.
From that day forward, Tate knew that her life’s mission was to make the world a more equitable place.
Tate, now 64, isn’t starry-eyed about her mission. She knows that many schools have been resegregated. She hears people explain how segregated institutions are the inevitable result of bureaucracy, housing patterns or poverty.
Tate listens, and disagrees. She believes her walk into McDonogh 19 was important then — and that she can help spur future change, using the school as a base.
Once an elegant peach stucco building in the city’s Lower 9th Ward, McDonogh 19 was flooded in 2005 as the Industrial Canal levee buckled and broke several blocks away. It’s been shuttered for nearly 15 years.
Despite the disrepair, Tate’s vision for the space is clear. During a visit with developers and museum designers, she stood on the building’s gutted first floor and described her plans for creating a center there focused on desegregation.
First, she’d like visitors to understand the basic facts, she said. Though many cities fought desegregation orders stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, the fight in New Orleans, as in Little Rock before it, was so vehement that it became a national flashpoint for the battle to end white supremacy.
And because schools were desegregated so slowly in New Orleans — by one grade each year — Tate’s struggles were shared to some degree by thousands of other black schoolchildren. Hers was the desegregation generation. Almost all of Tate’s time in school — from first grade to graduation — was spent within the turmoil of desegregation.
Tate wants visitors to McDonogh 19 to learn that broader history, in the very space where history was made. “I want people to see how hard it was for us to get here. I want them to experience what it was like, what we had to endure once we got to school,” she said.
Yet this will be an “interpretive center,” not a museum, because she doesn’t want to be bogged down in the past. Instead, she wants visitors to engage in forward-thinking dialogue. “I want them to come out thinking there’s a brighter future,” she said.
The $14 million renovation was jump-started by a $500,000 National Park Service grant given to the Leona Tate Foundation for Change in 2017, though most construction costs will be footed by financing for apartments for low-income seniors on the building’s top two floors.
The center will allow Tate to reopen a conversation that has been pushed to the margins for her entire life.
The silence on the issue began in 1961, as the four little girls entered second grade. Now she realizes that adults around them may have found memories too painful. But, at the time, the girls felt forgotten. “It used to depress me,” she said. “Nobody ever talked about it. It seemed like they didn’t care.”
For many years, Tate didn’t talk much about desegregation either. She worked at the St. Thomas Community Health Center and lived a quiet life in the Lower 9th Ward, blocks from McDonogh 19.
Her daughter, Cabrini Cooper, 42, first heard about her mother’s place in history from a great-aunt. Several years ago, Tate’s granddaughter, Beatrice Bartholomew, learned about the family legacy during a Black History Month project.
“I learned that my grandmother was one of the people who allows me to go to school, basically,” said Beatrice, 13, who said her classmates usually respond: “For real?” They are surprised that schools were desegregated that recently, by a person who is still alive, she said.
To facilitate discussions, Tate has partnered with the People’s Institute for Survival and Beyond, a New Orleans organization with a 40-year track record of anti-racism training. People’s Institute trainers are known for breaking down racism in diagrams that include bigotry’s more nuanced cousin, structural racism — the institutional policies and practices that perpetuate inequities.
During a recent visit to McDonogh 19, People’s Institute founder Ron Chisom squinted toward the front stairway. “You confronted structural racism here at 6 years old,” Chisom told her. “But we don’t want people to look at it as something that happened, past tense, in this country.”
Even the setting, New Orleans, is often misunderstood, said historian Raphael Cassimere Jr., 76: “People thought that because it was the Big Easy, certain things didn’t happen here, that New Orleans was an exception to ultra-racism.”
Cassimere, who was president of the New Orleans NAACP Youth Council in 1960, saw the falsity of that assumption firsthand. Because the Orleans Parish School Board made no progress toward desegregation on its own, U.S. District Judge J. Skelly Wright issued a desegregation order in 1956, though he deliberately issued it on Feb. 16 — Ash Wednesday, the day after Mardi Gras — when it would draw less attention.
For four years, Wright stood firm, enforcing his order in 41 different decisions. Yet, even on the eve of desegregation, the state Legislature passed a last-ditch raft of anti-integration orders in a Sunday session that lasted until 9 p.m. Shortly afterward, at 9:45 p.m., Wright rejected all the legislation and issued a sweeping restraining order against hundreds of officials including the governor, the lieutenant governor and the entire Legislature.
Tate’s story began the next day, within the walls of McDonogh 19.
Tate was born in October 1954, five months after the Brown decision. During kindergarten at the all-black Joseph A. Hardin Elementary, teachers gave her “a little extra push” on academics and penmanship. “They wanted to make sure I was on target,” she said.
On Nov. 14, 1960, outside her home on Delery Street, she climbed into a federal marshal’s car with her mother, knowing only that she was going to attend a new school.
White students started classes at 8:30 a.m. At around 9:15 a.m., Tate’s car reached a crowd outside the school, held back by police. Tate, who had only seen throngs like that during Carnival, thought a parade was coming.
Even today, Tate can close her eyes and hear the noise. Unlike others, she doesn’t remember individual voices or the people yelling racial epithets and chanting, “Two four six eight, we don’t want to integrate” as she climbed McDonogh 19’s steep front stairway. She can still remember the number of steps — 18.
It’s a vivid memory: a wall of sound that disappeared as she walked through the school’s heavy front doors. Today, Tate would like visitors walking the steps to hear that, as she did.
On their first school day, the three girls mostly sat on a bench outside the principal’s office. “We waited for hours. We played hopscotch on the squares of tile by the bench. That’s how long it took to enroll us in class,” said Tate. At William Frantz School, Ruby Bridges spent the entire first day sitting alone on a chair outside the office.
Because of fear of poisoning, the girls were required to bring their own lunches from home and the school’s water fountains were shut off. They were also kept inside during recess, often playing under a stairwell.
During the 1960-61 school year, their mail was screened by the NAACP, and the New Orleans Police Department kept a 24-hour guard on the girls’ homes. Parents and allies were fired from jobs; their names, license plates and home addresses were published in White Citizens' Council flyers. Some people, including Wright, the judge, found fiery crosses in their yards.
The following year, as Tate attended second grade, McDonogh 19 was quiet, but spiteful state officials withheld funding. Facing shortfalls, the Orleans Parish School Board resegregated McDonogh 19, this time as a school for black children.
Their lawyer, A.P. Tureaud, wrote a letter to the board. “These parents respectfully request that their children be assigned to the same school to which their white classmates have been assigned,” he wrote.
The next fall, Tate was again plunged into chaos, this time without federal marshals or anyone else to protect her. In the fall of 1962, the school board transferred the three girls and six additional black students to T.J. Semmes Elementary, several blocks away from McDonogh 19. Once again, Tate was helping to desegregate an all-white school.
“At Semmes, the students hated us. And there were teachers that hated us,” said Tate, describing white students who spat at and punched them. Two teachers held their noses, implying that the black students smelled.
“I think that was the worst year of my life,” Tate said. After that year, her family moved closer to Frantz School, where she joined Ruby Bridges in class.
Six years later, at Francis T. Nicholls High School, they again found themselves in the midst of racial animus and physical fights, amid backlash over plans to change the school’s mascot, the Confederate Army “Rebel.”
To re-create her first-grade classroom at McDonogh 19, all windows will be covered in brown kraft paper, as they were in 1960, so that no one can see in or out.
Visitors to the corner classroom will also see three small desks, pulled close to the chalkboard. At Frantz School, a handful of white students braved crowds of hecklers for the entire school year. But McDonogh 19’s white students all left. “For the rest of the year, it was just me, Gail, Tessie and Miss Meyer, our teacher,” Tate said.
At first, people expected the white students would likely return. What happened instead is a prime example of structural racism in action, Tate said.
Some students from the two desegregated schools transferred to all-white “private” academies that used state per-pupil funding to operate. School buses paid for by segregationists picked up other white students and took them to neighboring St. Bernard Parish, where all-white schools took them in, with the state, again, picking up the tab.
Tate would like the interpretive center to include perspectives from some of the students who left, though she hasn’t yet determined how that will be done.
Tracking down some classmates was made easier by a list of McDonogh 19 “room mothers” from the Amistad Research Center at Tulane University. The list included Mrs. Lee Cannizaro of 1210 Caffin Ave., the mother of Gary Cannizaro, Tate’s classmate for one day.
Reached at his home in St. Bernard Parish, Gary’s older brother, Steve Cannizaro, said that his mother told him she pulled her sons out of McDonogh 19 because of bomb threats.
That year, he and his cousins attended public school every day in Arabi, in St. Bernard Parish. Starting the next year, they attended Catholic schools. Eventually, like many other white families, the Cannizaros moved out of the neighborhood, selling their home on Caffin to a red-hot Lower 9 piano player named Antoine “Fats” Domino in 1971 and moving to a new home in New Orleans East.
Cannizaro, 66, has long hated to see his former school dark and empty as he drives past. He would welcome the chance to sit down with Tate to talk about the planned center and what happened in 1960, he said.
“First, I would apologize to her,” Cannizaro said. “I really don’t understand why it was such a big deal. We’re talking about adding a few black kids to my class. How would it possibly have hurt me to know and get along with them?”
When Tate heard what Cannizaro had to say, she stayed quiet for a minute.
Then she explained. When she speaks in public, it’s not unusual for white people in the audience to say they’re sorry for what she endured. But she hadn’t before received an apology from someone who had been there, in the midst of it.
“Times have really changed,” she said quietly. “Thank God. That’s all I can really say.”
As Tate moves forward with plans for the center, she anticipates that others may have less charitable responses. And she’s prepared for that. “That’s part of the work,” she said.
Editor's note: This story was changed Jan. 2 to clarify when the Cannizaro family moved out of the Lower 9th Ward and where they moved to.
