The Orleans Parish School District is nearly finished installing filters to remove lead from drinking water at Homer A. Plessy Community School, according to the school's principal — a move prompted by the results of a seventh-grader's off-the-shelf water test.
After 13-year-old Bernard Voss-Potts, who goes by “Berr," decided to test the water at Plessy, his results prompted an immediate order from the district to install filters.
However, when workers came to the French Quarter school earlier this week, they discovered that the water pressure was too low and the installation would have to be delayed until pressure-boosting pumps were installed.
Plessy Principal Meghan Raychaudhuri said the district received the booster pumps Wednesday and filter installation began Thursday.
“Right now, three of the four water filtration systems have been installed,” Raychaudhuri said late Thursday, noting that students are not using them until all filters are installed. “We anticipate the fourth one being completed tomorrow.”
Even with the filters installed, Raychaudhuri said she wants to “get a clear determination of possible lead” that students were exposed to. She said the district will unhook the filters to conduct the tests next week.
District Communications Director Tania Dall confirmed the plan and said all fountains and faucets would be tested.
The district doesn’t know if it has a widespread problem with lead in the water. In 2016, as the health crisis over lead in Flint, Michigan’s water supply erupted into a national scandal, the Recovery School District and Orleans Parish School Board promised to test the water in all New Orleans public schools. That never happened.
The two districts decided that installing filters was a more permanent solution, but it’s been a slow process. Filter installation was originally set to begin in late 2017. That was delayed by a year, to the fall of 2018.
Installations won’t be finished until early next school year, district officials said in February. As of this week, 33 district buildings have filters installed, less than half the city’s public schools.
Following the lead test at Plessy, which indicated the presence of lead or pesticides, or both, the staff shut off access to drinking fountains and the district brought in bottled water.
District officials have not responded to questions about whether plans are in the works to provide bottled water to any of the other schools that have yet to receive filters and where testing has not been done.
Raychaudhuri noted last week that Berr’s test didn’t necessarily meet lab-level standards. But it certainly got the ball rolling.
In an interview with The Lens, Berr said he saw workers putting in filters this week.
Asked whether the district acted fast enough, he said, “Yeah, it was pretty quick, but it kind of sucks that they aren’t doing this for other schools.”
Jon Voss, Berr’s father, said he’s proud.
“Obviously, we’re excited to see this response, but as Berr said … there’s the frustration of why they haven’t done this systemwide,” Voss said.
“The other side of this story, that we’ve learned so much about, is the power of young people and the importance of a school encouraging that method of scientific inquiry,” he said.
Berr said he and his teacher were thinking about bigger plans for their inquiry.
“We were thinking we could ask other schools if we could test their water,” he said. “We could send them a kit, like the kit that we used.
“So if they do find lead, hopefully they’d get the same reaction out of the school district and speed the filters along and hopefully make it so that kids are safe.”