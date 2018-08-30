Most public school parents are familiar with the routine: Their child takes a standardized test in the spring, and in the summer, the state releases the overall scores.
This year, however, parents are seeing students' academic performance expressed in a whole different way. Not only are students getting notice of their LEAP test scores, but they are being assigned a growth score, which essentially compares LEAP scores from 2017 to 2018. The idea is to show parents — and educators — just how much each student has improved over the school year.
“Teachers, principals and school system leaders are working very hard to dig into this data," Assistant State Education Superintendent Jessica Bahgian said this week. "It tells us where we’re making the right amount of progress for kids and where there’s more work to do.”
Those growth scores, long sought by many school leaders, were released this week for the first time by the Louisiana Department of Education, and the news is less than rosy. Fewer than half of public school students in the New Orleans metro area are showing satisfactory academic growth.
Annual LEAP scores were also released this week, and they show metro area students are still struggling to master key math, reading and writing skills.
Years ago, fourth and eighth grade students took "high stakes" tests to determine whether they got promoted from one grade to another, but that changed when the state adopted Common Core standards. Now the tests, called LEAP 2025, are given every year to students in grades 3-12, measuring the students' performance in English and language arts, math, science and social studies.
The tests have five possible score levels: advanced, mastery, basic, approaching basic and unsatisfactory. Students who score at mastery and above — a minimum score of 750 out of 850 possible points — are considered proficient, meaning they are ready for the next grade level.
The state also uses these scores to help determine which schools and school systems need intervention to better encourage high student achievement.
When school letter grades are released later this year, the new growth scores will account for 25 percent of an elementary school's letter grade and 12.5 percent for high schools. The actual test scores will account for the remaining 75 percent for elementary schools. High school performance scores will be calculated using other benchmarks as well, including graduation rates and ACT scores.
The schools are graded on a 0-150 point scale and receive letter grades of A through F.
This year, it will be harder for schools to get an A because students will have to score higher on tests than in years past to be considered on grade level. And schools and districts that are struggling will be given the label “urgent intervention needed” on school report cards.
The changes are all part of Louisiana's controversial plan to revamp public schools — an initiative sparked by the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act. The federal law replaced No Child Left Behind and charged states to come up with new policies for helping struggling students.
Before, students were measured against a minimum expectation of getting a "basic" score on standardized tests. Under the changes, by 2025 state officials will dole out grades of A only to schools whose students are “fully mastering” key concepts and skills in language arts and math.
According to the growth scores released this week, 48 percent of students statewide showed "top growth" for English and language arts and 43 percent for math.
Fifty-one percent of students tested in St. Bernard Parish achieved that growth in English, while 45 percent did in math.
Orleans Parish also fared slightly better than the state average, with 48 percent showing top growth for English and 46 percent in math.
Students in St. John the Baptist Parish were exactly on par with state averages, while students in St. Tammany, Jefferson, St. Charles and Plaquemines parishes showed slightly slower growth.
Generally, the percentage of students showing top growth toward mastering English and math skills was higher than the percentage of students who were already at mastery and above — a data set the state also released Wednesday.
Officials also found other trends when examining the data. Students on average are growing at a faster pace in English than in math, and students who start out at "basic" are showing a faster rate of growth than students who start out in any of the other levels.