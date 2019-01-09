St. Peter Claver School, a historic Catholic elementary school in the heart of Treme, will close at the end of this academic year, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Wednesday.
The school has experienced a significant decline in enrollment and has been sanctioned by the Louisiana Department of Education for low standardized test scores, said Dr. RaeNell Houston, the superintendent of Catholic schools. Money troubles have also caused problems keeping the institution afloat, she said.
"It is out of justice and pastoral concern for the students and their families that we close St. Peter Claver and work with them to enroll at another Catholic school," Houston said.
Parents were told of the closure at a late-afternoon meeting on campus. As the news spread on social media, many connected to the school shared their shock and sadness.
Sarah McDonald, a spokeswoman for the archdiocese, said St. Peter Claver hoped to enroll 200 students this school year but only 153 students had registered by June. That number dropped even further by January.
Throughout last year, the school's alumni association and the Office of Black Catholic Ministries conducted several fundraisers and recruiting efforts. In the end, however, the rallies of support weren't enough to keep the school open.
"St. Peter Claver Church and School is definitely a road map to the success that I have achieved in my life so far," said Demond Briscoe, who attended school there. "It definitely set a positive foundation, religiously as well as spiritually."
The school has established "a long legacy and strong black Catholic identity" since opening in 1921, Houston said. It was founded by the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, a religious order dedicated to ministering to the city's African-American and Native American communities.
The Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament left the school in 1983 due to their dwindling numbers, and the Society of St. Edmund took over, according to the school's website. In 1993, the first lay principal was appointed.
Despite the changes, the school retained a strong sense of community, with over 65 percent of its students coming from the church parish.
But in the last few years, it suffered from lagging test scores and declining enrollment, in part due to families' interest in nearby charter schools. Tuition costs also climbed to $5,400 for parishioners and $5,890 for non-parishioners.
Data from the Office of Catholic Schools show that this year, total enrollment, including prekindergarten, came to 147 students.
Scores for students who received state-issued vouchers, which allow children from struggling public schools to attend participating private ones, were also bleak.
Students in that program take the same standardized tests as those in public schools and get comparable scores. Last year St. Peter Claver got a state score of 34.2 out of 150 possible points, or an F.
The school also ended last year with an $83,000 deficit due to the lower-than-projected enrollment, McDonald said.
Looking forward, Houston said the archdiocese will work with St. Peter Claver Parish to convene a planning committee to make recommendations for the school's future.
She also said the archdiocese will make additional announcements in the coming weeks regarding plans for area Catholic schools for the 2019-20 school year, but she did not specify what those might be.
Staff writer Jessica Williams contributed to this article.