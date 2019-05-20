A group of Mid-City residents trying to block construction of an elevated footbridge across Banks Street for Jesuit High School students has lost another round in their fight to prevent work from proceeding.
If finished, the walkway will connect the school's main building to the gymnasium on the other side of the street, allowing students to cross between them without facing street-level traffic.
Last week, despite forceful opposition from about a dozen residents, a city board denied the residents' appeal to withdraw a building permit that had been approved in March.
The Board of Zoning Adjustments, a seven-member panel that hears requests for variances from the city's zoning ordinance, determined that Safety and Permits Director Zachary Smith was not being "arbitrary or unreasonable" when he granted the permit after defining the project not as a bridge but as a "private walkway" — a new designation that didn't require a waiver from the board.
The structure — or bridge, or walkway, depending on who is discussing it — has become a contentious issue in the neighborhood, frustrating residents who believe that Jesuit officials attempted to push it through the permitting process without much public input.
Jesuit has argued that the walkway, slated for the 4100 block of Banks Street, will improve students' safety.
Critics, however, say it will do little to ease pedestrian traffic during the crowded morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times, and that the design — a concrete slab base with wire mesh sides and a brown wood ceiling, topped with a metal roof — is ugly. They've also expressed concern that the construction could damage the street's live oak trees.
While the board's vote last week allowed the project to move forward, the bridge can't be finished unless the New Orleans City Council votes in the future to approve a grant of air rights to the school. It's unclear when that proposal will go before the council; residents are expected to continue their fight when it does.
Meanwhile, construction of the bridge's two "massive" support columns has already begun, Justin Schmidt, the opponents’ attorney, told the board.
"What do the aesthetics of the streetscape look like? We keep cluttering it up, cluttering it up," he said.
At the meeting last week, Smith acknowledged that the permit he approved allowed Jesuit only to start the project, and that it proceeded with construction "at their own risk," though such a procedure is common.
The bridge has been moving through the city planning process since at least December 2017, when Mathes Brierre Architects submitted an application to the city.
In February of this year, a Design Advisory Committee with the City Planning Commission reviewed it and recommended that it move forward. The Department of Safety and Permits then passed it along for approval by the Board of Zoning Adjustments.
Residents got wind of the project when the school and the architects started holding neighborhood meetings early this year.
The city first determined that Jesuit needed a variance because the two pedestals of the proposed bridge encroached closer to the public sidewalk than allowed.
But on March 13, Smith effectively reversed his previous decision, he said, after he considered a request from Jesuit's lawyer, Mike Sherman, to reinterpret the project as a "private walkway," which is allowed to encroach on public spaces.
Private walkways aren't defined in the zoning regulations, so Smith said he created a "zoning interpretation," defining it as a “walking path, skybridge or elevated passageway that is exclusively used by a particular group for immediate travel directly between buildings and which is not accessible to the public.”
That definition "effectively means the variance request Jesuit originally applied for would no longer be necessary,” Smith told the BZA on May 13. "They now would have something that is permitted by right.”
Schmidt and the opposing residents argued that Jesuit had been referring to the project as a "pedestrian bridge," not a walkway, since its inception, and that the zoning ordinance didn't intend for the term "walkway" to be interpreted as an elevated pathway.
"A word is known by the company it keeps," Schmidt said. "We don’t look at words in vacuums."
The residents said Smith's decision wasn't consistent with the city's decisions in other cases involving schools.
Siding with the neighbors, board member Mary Malone made a motion to grant their appeal, but she failed to get the necessary four votes, which effectively meant the appeal was denied.
Board members Jaime Ramiro Diaz and Jose Alvarez voted with Malone, with Deborah Harkins and Alfonso Gonzalez II against granting the appeal. Candice Forest and Todd James were absent for the vote.