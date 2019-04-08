The Jefferson Parish School System announced eight new principal appointments Monday, completing the roster of new principals and hopefully giving schools more time to hire teachers and cut down on vacant teaching positions for the 2019-2020 school year.
The eight new principals brings to 22 the total number of new principals announced this spring. The announcements came earlier this year as school leaders said they wanted to have the principals in place in order to give them more time to hire teachers for their schools.
The system has routinely battled attrition: many years, there are more than 300 teaching vacancies that must be filled. In some subjects, especially special education and sciences, the system has problems attracting certified applicants. Superintendent Cade Brumley has also proposed offering extra stipends for teachers in those hard-to-staff subjects and schools.
The new principals named are:
- Zachary Butler, Bridgedale Elementary in Metairie. Butler is an assistant principal at Grace King High School in Metairie and he has been a mentor teachers, coach and an academic dean.
- Kevin Nanney at Greenlawn Terrace Elementary in Kenner. Nanney is academic dean at Strehle Elementary, which is soon to be converted into an alternate school in Jefferson Parish. He is pursuing a doctoral degree and is part of the system's leadership training program.
- Richelle Caiton, Hazel Park/Hilda Knoff Elementary in River Ridge. Caiton is an assistant principal at Bissonet Plaza Elementary School. During her more than 20 year career, she has been an academic dean, master teacher and teacher.
- Donna Donahoe, Jefferson Elementary in Jefferson. Donahoe current directs Bonnabel Connections, a program for middle schoolers. She has been an assistant principal at Marrero Middle and John Ehret High.
- Wesley Taylor, John Ehret High in Marrero. He is currently the principal at Pitre Elementary, which earned a B for student progress in recent state ratings. He has been a teacher and principal in Marrero for 16 years.
- Myrtle Weber at McDonogh 26 Elementary in Gretna. Weber will leave a similar post at Live Oak Manor Elementary, which recently earned an A from the state in student progress.
- Holly Manson, Riviere Elementary in Metairie. Manson has been serving as academic dean at Adams Middle School. She has been a teacher, curriculum coordinator and federal programs coordinator.
- Brenda DeGraw, Pitre Elementary in Westwego. DeGraw will replace Taylor, who is headed to John Ehret. DeGraw has been the assistant principal at C.T. Janet Elementary. Before that, she has been a teacher, technology coordinator and screening specialist.
All of the new principals will take over beginning with the 2019 school year.