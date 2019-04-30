In addition to early pick-up times, late drop-off times and long bus routes, some children who take yellow school buses in New Orleans are also being exposed to violence and sexual activities on their ride, according to advocates.

Step Up Louisiana, a grass-roots advocacy organization, has been lobbying since 2017 for school bus changes to include later pick-up times and the presence of adult monitors on buses, among other issues.

On Tuesday, Maria Harmon, the organization's founder, presented a parent-created study to the New Orleans City Council's Transportation Committee that said dozens of families have reported their children have witnessed fights on buses, with many also reporting bullying and sexual activity.

"We know this is a very grave, systemic issue contributing to the ills that plague marginalized communities in the city of New Orleans," said Harmon.

The findings came from a study started in 2017. About 103 families with children were interviewed across the city, she said, though not everyone completed the entire survey.

The results showed that of the 90 families who responded, 87 percent said their children had witnessed bullying on the bus.

About 84 percent of respondents said they had witnessed fighting, and 37 percent said they had witnessed some type of sexual activity.

Harmon's presentation included a recorded interview with a woman who said her granddaughter had been touched inappropriately by other students on the bus after she fell asleep.

"That just shows what can happen when we don’t have an adult aside from the bus driver," Harmon said.

The study also accused companies of crowding children onto buses, as 60 percent of 95 families who responded said students have had to stand on the bus because all of the seats were full.

Another 66 percent had said kids were picked up in "a dangerous area," and 39 percent said they had to cross busy intersections to get to their bus stops.

Harmon told The New Orleans Advocate that it was the organization's "first big push" to get data in order to move the needle on yellow bus reforms.

Step Up Louisiana's push for oversight of school buses comes amid more scrutiny of the companies that operate the buses. In recent months, media reports have shown that some of the bus companies operating in the city lacked proper insurance or committed other violations.

Other groups have said students are facing long rides as buses take children to charter schools that are often many miles from where they live.

In 2018, Tulane University's Education Research Alliance for New Orleans did a study on the length of school bus rides in New Orleans. It found that one in four students had rides lasting for more than 50 minutes, with some lasting up to 90 minutes.

That study, which took place between 2015 and 2017, analyzed the routes of bus companies that served 17 schools.

The researchers also found that most pick-up times were between 5 a.m and 6 a.m., prompting the Orleans Parish School Board to amend its policies and make the earliest pick-up time 6:05 a.m. starting next school year.

On Tuesday, however, Harmon said that still wouldn't be good enough. She wants pick-ups no earlier than 7 a.m. and and drop-offs no later than 5 p.m.

Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, chairwoman of the Transportation Committee, agreed that the commutes are still too long.

"As a parent, the most precious thing we have with our kids is time. That is something immeasurable," she said. "We really are separating families at an ungodly rate in terms of the time that they have to be with their families to have free play, which many of these kids do not now have in these charter schools, and it's a huge disservice."