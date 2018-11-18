Edwards to speak at UNO commencement
Gov. John Bel Edwards will be the principal speaker for the University of New Orleans’ fall commencement on Dec. 14, the university announced.
The event will take place at 3 p.m. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
“We are honored to welcome Gov. Edwards back to the University of New Orleans,” said UNO President John Nicklow.
“The governor has been a fierce supporter of higher education and the multitude of benefits it generates for individuals, businesses and our communities. We are grateful for his advocacy both during his time in the Governor’s Mansion and in the state Legislature. The governor is a Louisiana native who has benefited from public education, and I am sure his message will resonate with our graduates.”
Loyola Maroon wins national honor
The College Media Association recently named Loyola University's 95-year-old student-run newspaper, The Maroon, the No. 1 Best College Media Outlet of the Year in the nation.
The judges considered excellence in delivering information through multiple channels, including the printed page, video, audio, web, social and mobile.
The CMA announced its Pinnacle awards, including the two national awards earned by The Maroon during the 2017-18 academic year: first place for Four-Year Best College Media Outlet of the Year and third place for Best Newspaper, Entertainment Page Spread.
The Pinnacle Awards honor both the best college media organizations and individual work by students. The contest is open to student work produced for any college media organization, including print, broadcast and online outlets.
The Loyola School of Mass Communication has collected numerous awards in the last three years, including a national Pacemaker Award, considered the “Pulitzer Prize of College Journalism,” and last year’s title of No. 2 Best College Media Outlet from the CMA.
“The Maroon has a tried-and-true history of excellence, and through these competitions, our students are not only showing their professional worth, but pushing themselves to develop their capabilities and achieve ‘personal bests,’ ” said Sonya Duhé, director of the School of Mass Communication at Loyola.
Journalism and strategic communications students at Loyola learn from professors in the fields of journalism, advertising and public relations. In The Maroon’s newsroom and the Shawn M. Donnelley Center for Nonprofit Communications, they build skills using technology used across the communications industry.
“Being named the No. 1 College Media Outlet in the nation shows that we are not only a great newspaper — it recognizes The Maroon as ‘the whole package,’ a leader in the print, video and digital space, which is more important now than ever,” said Loyola student media adviser and instructor Michael Giusti.
UNO to offer Python coding class
Anyone looking for a crash course in coding will have that opportunity Dec. 17-18 — providing they pay the $295 registration fee — as the University of New Orleans offers a “fast and comprehensive” course on Python programming.
According to UNO, after the classes — to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 17th and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the 18th — students will have a foundational understanding of how to code using Python, one of the most widely used programming languages.
“With the growing number of technology companies in greater New Orleans, it is foreseeable that digital literacy will become increasingly important in Louisiana,” said UNO Vice President for Professional and Continuing Education Tina Chang.
“Consequently, UNO Professional and Continuing Education will be offering more workshops, courses and certificates to help increase digital literacy as well as meet the existing interest in the community.”
Chang said Python programming is leading people who don’t consider themselves “techies” to start taking up coding.
“The workshop will benefit those who want to begin their journey with Python,” she said. “Ideally, students will also leave the workshop with a desire to pursue additional Python coursework, which will, over time, give them the knowledge and skills to delve into hot fields like machine learning, data analysis and visualization.”