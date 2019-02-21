When Henderson Lewis, the superintendent of the Orleans Parish School Board, announced his district would take over the charter-run Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy mid-year, he said the school's management was so poor it warranted immediate change.
But thanks in part to the district's inability to access a large chunk of federal grant money, the move came at a high cost.
On Thursday, the board unanimously voted to allocate $754,236 from its own reserve to a new fund set up to plug Harney's $1.9 million budget after the district declared "exceptional circumstances" warranted the request.
The transfer was done in part because Harney had lower-than-budgeted enrollment. New Orleans schools get a certain dollar amount from the state for every student enrolled.
The funding gap, and need for a quick infusion of money, also pointed to bigger issues concerning charter school takeovers made possible under New Orleans' decentralized system, but not fully accounted for under federal funding laws designed for traditional school districts.
Until about a month ago, the board expected to get reimbursed for about $415,000 of the money, thanks to federal funding allocated for disadvantaged students. Harney's charter organization, Spirit of Excellence Academy, had applied to and might have been granted access to such funds, paid via reimbursement, had they remained open.
But that didn't happen, and now the district can't touch it, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
That's because the federal money was set aside for a now-shuttered charter board, not the students or school. Each charter organization is considered its own district.
Under law, the state simply isn't allowed to authorize a mid-year transfer of federal funds from one district to another.
"The students at that school remained, but the oversight of operations was transferred," Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman for the state education department, said in a statement.
As the Spirit of Excellence charter board undergoes a closeout process, it can still claim some of that money, if officials can prove the dollars were spent on supplies, salaries and other appropriate expenses, The Lens reported.
Any unclaimed money will go back into a state fund to be redistributed among all other qualifying districts, according to Dunn.
Lewis first announced that he would be revoking Harney's charter in November, citing leadership turnover, failure to provide services to students with disabilities and financial mismanagement so severe that district officials turned over findings to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.
The district first publicly announced the federal funding shortfall at a board finance committee meeting on Tuesday.
Eric Seling, OPSB's chief operating officer, said the district’s legal team had tried to find a workaround with state officials. But while they were sympathetic, he said, they insisted they were bound by law.
Seling also admitted than unless "something changes," the problem could happen again in the future.
Caroline Roemer, executive director of the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, said the federal funding shortfall took "everyone" by surprise. It was the first time the state or the city had encountered the problem.
"It's one of those examples of things we just didn't think through, I guess," she said. "It fell through the cracks. But now we know it's there."
On Thursday, only two community members commented on the vote. Ashonta Wyatt, the school's former principal, accused the district of unfairly firing her and parent advocate Aretha Lewis said the district needed to do a better job of caring for Harney students.
"My responsibility is to fight the fight for people who look just like me," Lewis, who is black, said.