The parents of a student at Terrytown's Christ the King elementary school are considering a discrimination lawsuit after their daughter's hairstyle ran afoul of a new school policy, prompting her dismissal.
The family planned to meet with an attorney Tuesday, according to a report from WWL-TV.
A video of the end of the conversation between adults and a school official was posted to Instagram, showing the girl in tears as she readied to leave. The issue stemmed from a new school policy that stipulates anything but a student's "natural hair" is prohibited.
"Extensions, wigs, hair pieces of any kind are not allowed," reads the policy, according to WWL-TV.
The family told WWL-TV that the policy change was implemented over the summer and they were not notified.
Archdiocese of New Orleans Superintendent RaeNell Houston released a statement that the new policy was communicated to parents over the summer and again before the first the first day of school, according to WWL-TV.
"The school leadership worked with families as needed to ensure compliance," the statement read. "We remain committed to being a welcoming school community that celebrates our unity and diversity."
The Instagram video has gone viral, with more than 476,000 views as of Tuesday morning. Rapper TI shared the video and commented on the situation, directing his ire at the school.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves, although I know you aren't," he wrote in his post. He also offered to help the family "in any way possible."
