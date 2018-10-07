A former LaPlace Elementary School principal who was removed from her position a year ago after less than three months on the job has filed a lawsuit against the parish school board and its superintendent while publicly defending herself across social media.
In a lawsuit filed in Louisiana’s 40th Judicial District Court against the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board and its superintendent, Kevin George, former Principal Fawn Ukpolo argued that George did not follow proper protocol when he pulled her from her principal's position in September 2017 and transferred her to a third-grade teaching position at Fifth Ward Elementary in Reserve.
In recent days, Ukpolo has sparked heated debate in the court of public opinion, penning lengthy posts on a popular St. John Parish community social-media page, where she says George and the board have destroyed an otherwise distinguished 25-year career in education.
“The superintendent violated my civil rights and denied me due process. The board was in the get-a-way Bus,” Ukpolo said.
George declined to discuss the litigation, saying it stems from a “personnel matter” that the board legally is not allowed to discuss. He said, however, that the district “denies all allegations” and “will vigorously defend itself.”
Ukpolo told the local publication L’Observateur in September 2017 that George had told her he was "very disappointed" in her job performance, saying that he began receiving complaints about her just two weeks after she took the position.
Just days before her departure date, on Sept. 15, a student was unaccounted for after being put on the wrong bus home, the newspaper reported. The student was found and returned safely.
In the L’Observateur article, Ukpolo claimed George told her “he was receiving more complaints about me from parents at LaPlace Elementary than from all the other schools combined."
But Ukpolo said she never got an interview or anything in writing at the time explaining why she was being transferred. Instead, she said, George just "gave her a smile" and said she had to leave.
She received a written explanation for her firing 30 days after her transfer.
Ukpolo also said she filed a grievance to her immediate supervisor at the time “with regard to Mr. George’s unilateral and arbitrary decision,” but the School Board has not taken any action. That violates the system's grievance policy, she said, which states there must be a reply within five business days.
In the lawsuit, Ukpolo says she also was never given any sort of evaluation.
Board policy states that failure to fulfill performance objectives is one of the criteria for “mid-contract termination.” A transfer of a teacher from one school to another, on the other hand, can essentially be done at the superintendent’s discretion so long as he can cite a reason that the move would “preserve quality instruction.”
A spokeswoman for Fifth Ward Elementary said Ukpolo never worked there, despite the transfer order. She did not give a reason why. Ukpolo did not respond to a request to clarify the issue.
Ukpolo has argued online that because there was no good reason for her transfer, the School Board should have stepped in and advised the superintendent that what he was doing was wrong. She has called on the public to vote all the board members out of office in elections next month and has called for George to be replaced.
Board member Russ Wise said public school superintendents, not board members, make hiring and firing decisions.
Ukpolo told The Advocate that since her departure, she has failed to find a new job despite her long career in education.
Her lawsuit seeks damages that include recouping the $82,000 salary she’s lost over the past year as well as compensation for “anxiety, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life,” among other complaints.