Michelle Blouin-Williams, the embattled CEO of the charter organization New Beginnings Schools Foundation, has resigned amid allegations of falsifying public records and allowing one of the three schools she oversees to engage in grade-fixing, the charter's board announced Tuesday.

She had been suspended with pay on April 1 after facing the accusations over allowing employees to change F's to D's and D's to C's at John F. Kennedy High School, and after being accused of making it look like the charter board had approved a nearly $1 million bus contract with the embattled company Scholars First when at least one member says it didn't.

+4 New Beginnings charter board suspends CEO amid allegations of grade-changing and falsifying records A public charter school's board has suspended its leader as she faces accusations that one of the three schools she oversaw engaged in grade-f…

The board had hired a private law firm, Adams and Reese LLP, to investigate the allegations against her. The board's statement didn't say what proof, if any, the firm found corroborating any allegations.

"The Board has been in constant contact with the investigators to determine whether any impropriety has occurred," the statement read. "We have also been in contact with Michelle Blouin-Williams. On May 7, 2019, Michelle Blouin-Williams tendered her resignation as the CEO from the NBSF Network."

The decision marks a steep fall for Blouin-Williams, who had worked her way up to hold top administrative jobs for the Orleans Parish School Board and Jefferson Parish Schools before being named CEO of New Beginnings in 2016.

Blouin-Williams, who had an annual salary of $175,000, plus $45,792 in insurance and retirement benefits, served as chief administrative officer under Orleans Parish schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. for a year.

Top Orleans public school administrator lands CEO job at local charter network Michelle Blouin-Williams, a top administrator in the Orleans Parish public schools system, has been named chief executive officer of the New B…

Before that, she had sought a position as superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools, after getting appointed interim superintendent by former Jefferson schools chief James Meza.

She held the interim post for just three months before throwing her hat in the ring for the permanent job after Meza publicly recommended her when he retired in 2015.

She was ultimately passed over for Isaac Joseph, however, after local School Board elections in 2014 shifted the Jefferson board’s overall ideological orientation to a union-backed majority. Before, most members had aligned with Meza and were favored by the parish’s business community.

Before seeking the top post in Jefferson Parish school system – the biggest in the state -- she had enjoyed a 25-year career there, holding posts such as deputy superintendent, chief academic officer, chief human capital officer and math teacher.

Records show that Blouin-Williams had her work cut out for her when she started at New Beginnings, a charter organization that had originally been started in 2004 by Meza, who was considered a pioneer in New Orleans’ charter school movement.

The organization has long struggled with high employee turnover and poor academic track records.

The year Blouin-Williams started, three of the group's four schools had been in decline academically, according to grades released in 2015.

Medard H. Nelson Charter had fallen from a D to an F, while Pierre A. Capdau Charter had dropped from a B to a C. Gentilly Terrace Charter School had also slipped a few points, keeping a D grade, while Lake Area New Tech Early College High rose one letter grade to a C.

Under Blouin-Williams’ oversight, Gentilly Terrace closed in 2016 when it merged with Capdau, which has since dropped to a D. Nelson has maintained an F grade. Lake Area has become John F. Kennedy High School, and has kept a C grade.

The embattled CEO came under fire earlier this year after former data director Runell King said he was wrongfully fired for alerting the board that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades from F's to D's and from D's to C's.

Investigators with Adams and Reese also looked into allegations that Blouin-Williams altered public meeting minutes to make it look like the board approved a $1 million school bus contract that never appeared on the original meeting agenda. At least one board member didn't recall approving the deal, WWL-TV first reported.

The contract was with Scholars First, a company that has recently gotten in trouble with state officials for allegedly falsifying insurance documents to secure business with charter schools.

Einstein charter schools to replace Scholars First bus company following fraud investigation The Einstein Group, a charter network that operates four schools in New Orleans East, announced Monday that it will cut its ties with Scholars…

Blouin-Williams had previously denied the allegations that school employees gave credits to students they didn't earn in an apparent attempt to raise performance scores. She later declined to comment on the allegations about the Scholars First contract.

In addition to accusations of grade-fixing and doctoring public records, the CEO has faced other problems in recent years, records show.

An audit from the 2017-18 school year reported to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, released in January, showed numerous problems in management at New Beginnings. The group's schools operated with large deficits, wrong salaries and class sizes were reported to the state, and auditors found “potentially obsolete” curriculum software and e-books from 2009 and officials were missing receipts for multiple transactions.

Auditors found Blouin-Williams understated expenses by $1.1 million and budgeted a $4.9 million deficit to “spend down” accumulated assets for instructional improvement, but “ineffective monitoring” resulted in spending “significantly exceeding that which was budgeted,” auditors from the accounting firm Bruno & Tervalon found.

School officials largely blamed a turnover in staffing from the organization’s finance department.

And last year, officials with the Louisiana Department of Education voided 144 exams at John F. Kennedy after students were given the wrong version of a U.S. history exam, according to a state report on testing irregularities.

Those voided exams accounted for roughly 20 percent of the state's testing irregularities reported last year, according to documents given to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

On Tuesday, the board said it had already started searching for a new CEO.

"We are working to make sure that leadership is in place to start the upcoming school year off strong," the statement read. "We are confident that the Network will be ready to begin the 2019-2020 school year with strong leadership that is prepared to move us forward and give your children the exceptional educational experience that they deserve."

+2 Investigation of $1M New Orleans bus deal left to law firm after report of falsified meeting minutes The Orleans Parish School Board has decided not to independently investigate allegations that the CEO of the New Beginnings charter network fa…