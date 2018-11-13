Following scathing criticism of school leaders overseeing Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy, Orleans Parish School Board Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr. on Tuesday announced a plan to revoke the school's charter mid-year.
Lewis, Jr. had already recommended that Harney, a Central City-based charter run by Spirit of Excellence Academies, lose its charter next year. But at an accountability OPSB committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the superintendent said that the board could take the school over in January, or possibly earlier.
"I already made decision about the 19-20 school year," Lewis, Jr. said at the meeting, adding that if his plan is approved, the district "will directly run the school for the remainder of the school year."
Prior to Lewis, Jr.'s announcement, Amanda Aiken, OPSB's senior chief and portfolio officer, outlined numerous "organizational" concerns that the board had made public the day prior, but that had been previously been reported in multiple articles published by The Lens.
Harney had been one of four schools that appeared on Lewis' "non-renewal" list, according to board documents released Monday.
OPSB documents confirmed that Harney, along with McDonogh 32 Literacy Charter School and William J. Fischer Accelerated Academy, both in Algiers, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School in Gentilly will not be renewed or accept students for the 2019-20 school year.
The other three schools had gotten F grades several years in a row, which means the state considers them to be failing students.
Unlike other schools on the list, however, Harney is not failing academically. This year, the school got a D grade, down from a C the year prior.
Instead, Lewis said Harney's charter should not be renewed because it failed to comply with rules outlined in its charter. The school has received a total of 11 notices of noncompliance in the last year.
OPSB was also concerned about financial mismanagement, including concerns about delayed payments for teacher and staff retirement accounts — amounting to tens of thousands of dollars — and personal and church addresses used instead of the school building’s address for a key banking account.
A state investigation also found nearly all students with disabilities weren't getting adequate services. The charter also has had organizational problems, including too many board members who fail to live in New Orleans.
The district has referred findings to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Louisiana legislative auditor, The Lens reported.
“I’ve been an educator for over 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Lewis said at last week's meeting, according to The Lens.