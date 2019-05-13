A last-minute reprieve by an Orleans Parish Civil District Court judge would have allowed Sophie B. Wright Charter School students to walk during graduation Monday morning after being barred by the school for their alleged participation in a senior prank.
The injunction from Judge Christopher Bruno, however, came too late -- by the time the students got news of the relief at about 8:45 a.m., it was too late for them to get to the 9 a.m. ceremony.
The injunction request had been filed by Southern Poverty Law Center. In a release issued by SPLC about 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, Victor M. Jones, a senior supervising attorney, still praised Bruno for his decision.
"The court’s decision is a welcome reprieve from the kinds of widespread and arbitrary school discipline practices that violate students’ due process rights," Jones said, adding that while it was too late to allow the students to walk, the injunction showed that the students deserved the chance for their side of the story to be heard.
The ruling is the latest legal move resulting from an April 5 senior prank that occurred at the school. A video obtained by WWL-TV showed dozens of students congregating in a stairwell before many went outside with water guns and water balloons during the prank.
Though it's not shown in the video, James Watson, president of the charter school's board, said the students used eggs, vinegar and mustard inside and outside the building, and that the bathroom had been "compromised."
Watson said the prank injured one teacher and one student and damaged school property. He also said school officials had issued multiple warnings that students would face "disciplinary action" if they participated in such an activity.
"Our policies are clearly defined and our students are constantly reminded that their actions have consequences," Watson said.
The students were later suspended and barred from several senior activities, including graduation.
Monday's decision came about two weeks after one of more than a dozen students who allegedly participated had sued the school over her punishment for her participation.
Lyric Naje Fernandez, the 18-year-old student, said in the suit that Wright officials violated her due process rights in not allowing her to properly contest the allegations in a hearing, as required under state law.
She asked for a preliminary injunction in civil court allowing her to attend graduation, saying she would suffer "irreparable harm" otherwise.
Her suspension had already been retroactively revoked, according to her lawsuit.
In a closed-door meeting held at Civil District Court Friday, "a decision was made" that the student would not walk in the school's graduation ceremonies, according to a WDSU report.
The report didn't say who made the decision .
Tracie Washington, an attorney for the school, defended the administration after Fernandez's suit was filed, saying they handled the discipline "exceptionally well."
"I couldn't be more proud of them," she said of Sophie B. Wright officials. "They have been exceptionally fair."
In Monday's statement, Jones said due process violations were "still too frequent" in New Orleans and across the country.
“They harm all children, but students of color and students with disabilities are disproportionately the victims of these punitive, unjust practices," Jones said. "Fortunately, the court decided to put students first, granting them the right to walk alongside their peers at today’s graduation ceremony. Though they missed this morning, they know they had a right to be there."