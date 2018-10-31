Orleans Parish public schools and other schools in the New Orleans area will have delayed starts Thursday morning in anticipation of bad weather.

The Orleans Parish School Board advised all public schools in the parish to delay the start of school until 11 a.m.

Several schools, however, have chosen to institute their own individual openings for students and staff. They include:

Algier Charter Schools: Schools will open at 10:30 a.m. with classes starting at 11:30 a.m.

Schools will open at 10:30 a.m. with classes starting at 11:30 a.m. Audubon : The school's Uptown and Gentilly campuses will have staff report at 10:30 a.m. and cancel before-care and breakfast.

: The school's Uptown and Gentilly campuses will have staff report at 10:30 a.m. and cancel before-care and breakfast. Ben Franklin High School: Campus will open at 10 a.m. for student drop-off with classes starting at 11 a.m. The cafeteria will open at 10:30 a.m. All after-school activities will be on normal schedule.

Homer Plessy Charter School : Bus pickup will be delayed by 3.5 hours, and staff will report at 10:30 a.m.

: Bus pickup will be delayed by 3.5 hours, and staff will report at 10:30 a.m. Hynes Charter School : Bus pickup will be at 10 a.m. Staff will report at 10:15 a.m. Students will report between 10:30-10:45 a.m. Pre-K class, all before-school care and breakfast is canceled, while dismissal and after-care will take place as normal.

: Bus pickup will be at 10 a.m. Staff will report at 10:15 a.m. Students will report between 10:30-10:45 a.m. Pre-K class, all before-school care and breakfast is canceled, while dismissal and after-care will take place as normal. Einstein Charter Schools : Staff will report at 10 a.m.

: Staff will report at 10 a.m. International High School of Louisiana : Bus pickup will be 3 hours later than normal. Faculty and staff are to arrive at 10:30 a.m.

: Bus pickup will be 3 hours later than normal. Faculty and staff are to arrive at 10:30 a.m. International School of Louisiana : Dixon and Westbank campuses will have staff report at 10 a.m. and students at 11 a.m. The school's Uptown campus will have staff report at 10:30 a.m. and students at 11:30 a.m.

: and campuses will have staff report at 10 a.m. and students at 11 a.m. The school's campus will have staff report at 10:30 a.m. and students at 11:30 a.m. Morris Jeff Charter School : Faculty will report at 10 a.m. High school students will report at 11 a.m. Elementary and middle school students will report at 11:15 a.m.

: Faculty will report at 10 a.m. High school students will report at 11 a.m. Elementary and middle school students will report at 11:15 a.m. Warren Easton Charter School: Staff will report at 11:30 a.m. Students will report at noon with dismissal at 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service announced Wednesday afternoon that the enhanced storm risk now includes most of south Louisiana, including the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

According to the NWS, an enhanced risk of severe weather carries a 10-15 percent chance of tornadoes and a 30-45 percent chance of damaging winds and hail.

The area is at an increased risk of damaging wind, rain and even tornadoes.

The following schools in the New Orleans area have also announced changes to their Thursday hours:

Orleans Parish Catholic schools : Classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

: Classes are delayed until 10 a.m. InspireNOLA Charter Schools : All campuses will have a delayed start. Bus transportation will not be provided to school, but will be provided back home.

: All campuses will have a delayed start. Bus transportation will not be provided to school, but will be provided back home. KIPP New Orleans Schools : All campuses will open at 11 a.m. Buses will run approximately 3/5 hours later than normal. Dismissal will be at normal time.

: All campuses will open at 11 a.m. Buses will run approximately 3/5 hours later than normal. Dismissal will be at normal time. Foundation Preparatory Charter School : Classes will still start at noon. Bus pickup time will be delayed by three hours.

: Classes will still start at noon. Bus pickup time will be delayed by three hours. Kenner Discovery Schools : Staff will report at 10 a.m. Students will report at 10:15 a.m.

: Staff will report at 10 a.m. Students will report at 10:15 a.m. Jefferson Parish Catholic schools : Classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

: Classes are delayed until 10 a.m. Athlos Academy : Classes are delayed until 10:30 a.m.

: Classes are delayed until 10:30 a.m. Jefferson Parish schools : Teacher and employee start times are delayed to 9:30 a.m. for Elementary/K-8 and 11 a.m. for middle/high schools. Nov. 1 is a student holiday for parent conferences.

: Teacher and employee start times are delayed to 9:30 a.m. for Elementary/K-8 and 11 a.m. for middle/high schools. Nov. 1 is a student holiday for parent conferences. St. Charles Parish public schools : All campuses have a three-hour delayed start with buses picking students up 40 minutes before the start of classes.

: All campuses have a three-hour delayed start with buses picking students up 40 minutes before the start of classes. St. Charles Parish Catholic schools : All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start.

: All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start. St. John the Baptist Parish public schools : All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start.

: All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start. St. John the Baptist Parish Catholic schools : All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start.

: All campuses will have a three-hour delayed start. Annunciation School (Bogalusa) : Campus will open at 10 a.m.

: Campus will open at 10 a.m. St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School (Destrehan): Campus will be closed.