Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis, Jr. plans to amend the district's transportation rules regarding yellow school buses amid a growing controversy related to bus safety, officials announced at a policy committee meeting on Tuesday.

The district gave the Orleans Parish School Board committee a "notice of intent" to amend the district's handbook that lays out its rules for charter schools.

The handbook will now require school buses that are leased or directly operated by charters to meet the same requirements newly outlined in the city's municipal code, following changes made by the New Orleans City Council earlier this year.

After negotiating with charter school leaders, councilmembers in February approved new rules that required bus companies to register with the city and allowed officials to fine firms whose buses are poorly maintained.

In addition, drivers now have to be over 21, wear ID tags and undergo background checks and drug screenings. There are also new rules about storing buses, and firms are supposed to have liability insurance policies of $1 million or more.

In adding the rule changes, the council was attempting to fill in a gap left behind when charter schools began to proliferate, and more independent school boards found themselves tasked with providing their own transportation. When OPSB had direct control of schools, the district handled all busing.

Now, the district's coming policy change will fill in more gaps and close any loopholes by making the rules apply for all buses, owned by either schools or transportation companies.

No board members on the policy committee commented on the proposed changes, and they won't require a vote of the full board.

The move came a day after the Einstein Group, a charter network that operates four schools in New Orleans East, announced that it would cut its ties with Scholars First, a school bus company accused by state officials of submitting fake insurance documents.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon last week served cease and desist orders to officials with the bus company, prohibiting them from using fake insurance, and alerted state officials about the alleged fraud.

