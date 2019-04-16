A water fight won't keep Sophie B. Wright seniors out of their graduation ceremony after all, according to a report from WWL-TV.

The school made public its decision Tuesday to rescind suspension and bans from senior activities like graduation and senior prom for students who took part in a "senior prank" on April 5.

Alternative punishments are still possible.

N.O. school gives graduation ban, suspensions after 'senior prank' causes injuries, damage Multiple New Orleans high school students have been barred from their graduation after participating in a "senior prank" at Sophie B. Wright e…

Videos of the incident showed students, despite multiple warning from the school, participating in a water gun and water balloon fight on school grounds. The school indicated that a teacher and student were hurt during the prank, and a bathroom was "compromised." The school said eggs, vinegar and mustard were also used during the prank.

Parents of the suspended students were intending to meet with school officials on Tuesday to discuss its decision, but instead found flyers indicating the decision, and that students would be allowed to make up any missed work.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Check back for updates.

For the full report from WWL-TV, click here.