Jefferson Parish Public Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley unveiled Wednesday an ambitious set of goals in a new five year plan aimed at lifting the system's overall grade, graduation rates and test scores.
The new strategic plan, which has been in the works since Brumley took the job in March, aims to raise the system's grade from "C" to "A" in the state's evaluation system, as well as improving the cohort graduation rate from 71 percent to 90 percent and making sure all third and eighth graders have mastered basic English and math skills.
The system has to start by defining where it is and wants to go, Brumley said.
"Today is about taking a hard look at our present reality while defining a better tomorrow," Brumley said, in introducing the plan during the ceremony at Grace King High School in Metairie. The plan is called "2024: The Future Our Kids Deserve."
Under the strategic plan, the system aims to boost its district performance score from a current level of 70.6, a "C" in the state's grade-level evaluation system, to 100, an "A." District performance scores are calculated on a range of factors, including standardized test and ACT scores.
The plan also seeks to lift the system's average ACT score from 18.7 to 20 and more than double the number of "workforce ready" students. In lower grades, the plan sets 100 percent goals for basic mastery of math and english skills. Right now, only 38 percent of eighth graders score at a "basic" level in math.
To get there, the plan says the district must pursue several priorities, including providing "safe, healthy and modern schools," hiring and retaining good teachers and leaders, improving curricula and partnering with outside community groups. The system must also address several hurdles: more than 80 percent of students in the system are classified as economically disadvantaged; another 14 percent have limited English proficiency.
The plan could be doomed without public buy-in, specifically in the form of additional taxes. In May, parish residents will have the opportunity to vote on a 7.9-mill property tax hike to fund raises for teachers and support staff. The parish's salaries lag behind those of surrounding parishes, contributing to a retention problem the system fights year after year, officials have said.
Later this year, the district is likely also ask voters to to approve a second, 8.31-mill tax that will be used to fund repairs and renovations to the system's aging building stock, which has an average age of 55 years.
In 2017, parish voters rejected an 8.45-mill tax that would have funded employee salary increases. But four members of the board have since turned over, and the pay increase tax on the May ballot recently earned the endorsement of the Jefferson Business Council and the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.