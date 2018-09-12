Metairie’s Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies provided the highest number of National Merit Scholarship semifinalists out of any public school in Louisiana, with 24 students earning the distinction, officials announced Wednesday.
To qualify, the students – now seniors – took the Preliminary SAT last fall, when they were juniors. They are now eligible to become finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition, which awards more than $30 million in financial aid for college studies.
The number of semifinalists Haynes announced Wednesday is a first for an A-rated magnet school that is the pride of the Jefferson Parish Public School System, the largest public school system in Louisiana.
One private school who had not announced its semifinalists as of Wednesday registered three more semifinalists than Haynes. That school, therefore, had the highest number of semifinalists in the state among schools, regardless of whether they were private or public.
But Haynes had a smaller pool of students to take the test. More than 20 percent of this year’s senior class at the Metairie magnet earned the semifinalist distinction, a percentage that officials said also topped the state.
“You guys make us look good – we appreciate that,” the superintendent for Jefferson’s public schools, Cade Brumley, said during a brief ceremony Wednesday. “In all that you do, you are excellent. Congratulations.”
Haynes Principal Karla Russo said many of the students balance their studies with part-time jobs, volunteer service and other extracurricular activities.
Haynes’ National Merit semifinalists this year are Zoe Bradley, Guilherme Campos, Lucy He, Omer Israeli, Haseeb Chaudhry, Amy Jiang, Swathi Katakam, Meagan Kelly, Greer Kenney, Cecilia LaFosse, Patrick Lyell, Hassan Malik, Manal Malik, Zunair Mohiuddin, Neelambal Mondal, Erin Murphy, Celia Parker, Bennett Rine, Taylor Tarleton, Julia Vedros, Luke Vedros, Tia Williams, Jacob Zanca and Suraj Zaveri.