The Jefferson Parish School system has appointed new principals at six schools for the upcoming school year, according to a news release.
The hires come a week after the system announced principals for eight new pre-Kindergarten through eighth-grade schools. Getting the hires in place earlier in the year is part of an effort to reduce the number of teaching vacancies, which district leaders have said is a key component of improving the system's performance.
The system frequently has to fill more than 300 slots every year and in some subjects, has difficulty attracting certified applicants.
"These school leaders are able to identify vacancies at their new schools earlier and hire teachers during the heart of the teacher recruiting season," the news release said. Another key component of teacher-recruiting — raising salaries — relies on the parish's voters, who will approve or reject a 7.9-mill property tax proposal on the May 4 ballot.
The principals announced Tuesday include:
Adam Lanford, who will take over at Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School in Kenner. Lanford is currently the academic dean at Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies. He also has worked in South Carolina school systems and earned a doctorate in education from Gardiner Webb University.
Current Bridgedale Elementary Principal Ben Moscona will move to East Jefferson High. At Bridgedale, Moscona helped lift the school toa National Title 1 Distinguished School as well as other honors. He is also the president of the Jefferson Association of Public School Administrators.
Cindy Sheldon will take over at Frederick Douglass Elementary in Gretna, where she currently serves as academic dean. Douglass has been in the system's new leadership development program and is also a Teacher Leader Fellow within the school system.
LaShana Pollard-Hill is moving from Ford Middle School to take over the top spot at G.T. Woods Elementary in Kenner. Pollard-Hill spent years in the Tangipahoa Parish School System, where she had been an assistant principal and also served as a coach.
J.C. Ellis Assistant Elementary School Principal Lisa Kendrick is being promoted to lead the Metairie school, which includes an immersion program. While at the school, she led the installation of a new curriculum and has worked as an educator for more than 21 years.
McDonogh 26 Elementary Principal Demetria Hamilton is moving over to helm Livaudais Middle School in Terrytown. While Hamilton was leading McDonogh, the school was recognized five times for student growth. Hamilton is also a mentor in the system's school leadership development program.
Jefferson Parish is the largest school district in the state of Louisiana, with more than 80 schools and nearly 50,000 students. It is also the state's most diverse, with more than 40 languages spoken by its students.