A day after the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced plans to close two schools and open a new one that caters to students with special needs this fall, several parents said Thursday they were taken aback by the announcement and were scrambling to figure out their next move.
Catholic school officials told parents late Wednesday that Holy Rosary School in New Orleans and Our Lady of Divine Providence in Metairie would close after this school year and that a new school would be formed on the OLDP campus called St. Thérèse Academy for Exceptional Learners.
They said the two schools were closing due to low enrollment, in line with a trend by Catholic officials to shutter schools that fail to attract enough students to remain financially viable.
Students who attend Holy Rosary, which serves only students with learning difficulties such as dyslexia or attention deficit disorder, will be guaranteed spots at the new campus. But only those students from OLDP who have similar special needs will be eligible to attend St. Thérèse; the remaining OLDP students must apply to other Catholic schools during a registration process that has already begun at some sites.
Officials said those students will be given priority for any open spots at other schools.
The archdiocese declined Thursday to release more information about the new school, saying parent meetings have been scheduled for next week to go over the changes in detail.
Holy Rosary parent Tracy Breaux scoffed at the announcement's timing. "I just feel very strongly that we weren't given any opportunity to make an effort" to save the school, she said. "The parent body at Holy Rosary, we do have fundraisers. So why weren't we given an opportunity to know about this?"
A half-dozen OLDP parents echoed her sentiments, with many saying they found out about the closing through news reports and that the surprise move was “a slap in the face.”
Some whose children are not in the special education program at OLDP asked for anonymity because they were fearful their children would be "blackballed" from entering new schools.
The news was pushed out this week, Catholic Schools Superintendent RaeNell Houston said, because students will be receiving registration packets next week and lots of schools will be holding open houses for prospective students.
“We thought that with returning-student registration beginning next week, it was important to make this announcement this week, so parents could begin thinking about the future,” Houston said in a statement.
Still, some parents said open houses at many schools have already begun. And they had questions about everything from the new school’s curriculum, to whether students who attended OLDP with the help of the state’s scholarship program would be allowed to transfer their vouchers over to new schools.
It also wasn’t immediately clear to many why the Metairie school was chosen to house the new school, rather than the Holy Rosary campus.
The archdiocese said St. Thérèse would tailor its curriculum to students who have the types of learning difficulties as students at both current schools. They said parents with further questions should attend the parent meetings next week, or contact Houston at (504) 866-7916 or superintendent@arch-no.org.
St. Thérèse will accept all of Holy Rosary’s current students, officials have said. That school served pre-K through 12th grade. OLDP served pre-K3 through seventh grade; it was not clear whether any changes to the school’s facility would be made in light of the arrival of older children.
Not every parent was upset by the news. Liz Knoth, whose son is on the autism spectrum and who lives in Metairie, said that while she had questions about the curriculum, St. Thérèse will be an easier commute for her than Holy Rosary was. “The carpool is a dream for me,” she said.
Breaux, whose 14-year-old son Madden was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, said parents still should have been told about the decision earlier.
She texted a statement from Madden, who said he was bullied at other schools but that Holy Rosary made him feel like he belonged.
“At Holy Rosary, no one hurt me for the first time in a long time,” he said. “We need Holy Rosary, and needing is different than wanting.”