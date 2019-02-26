A second-year Tulane University student took home an Academy Award on Sunday night for a documentary short she co-produced with a group of friends from her California high school.
The film, "Period. End of Sentence," is about girls who struggle to obtain feminine hygiene products in India, and the overall stigma of menstruation in certain parts of the world. The documentary is now streaming on Netflix.
Avery Siegel, who is majoring in communications with a minor in public health, began the project in high school when she traveled with her classmates to a meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.
There, they learned about how lack of access in some lands to affordable menstrual products leads girls to drop out of school, according to a news release from Tulane.
"After coming back from the UN, we knew we wanted to do something to raise awareness of this issue but did not know exactly what we wanted to do," Siegel said.
After some research, she learned about a low-cost sanitary pad machine created by Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu state in India who has been instrumental in finding alternatives to unhygienic practices that increase the stigma around menstruation in rural India.
His mini-machines manufacture sanitary pads for less than a third of the cost of commercial ones; they have been installed in most of India's 29 states.
Siegel and her fellow classmates were motivated to form a nonprofit organization called the Pad Project, which raised money to purchase sanitary pad machines and supplies to install in an Indian village outside New Delhi.
They then made the film to encourage people to start publicly talking about menstruation all over the world, according to Tulane.
Director Rayka Zehtabchi and cinematographer Sam Davis worked with the students, connecting them to a nonprofit called Action India.
Through the organization, the small team traveled to Kathikera, India, to meet with women interested in working with the nonprofit and being part of the film.
In addition to her friends, Siegel co-produced the film with Melissa Berton, her former high school English teacher at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles.
"I am still at a loss for words," said Siegel, who intends to keep making documentaries after graduation. "This is just the beginning in our fight for menstrual equality."