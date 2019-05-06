In addition to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will give the keynote address, Tulane University officials will be honoring a star-studded lineup at the school's 2019 spring graduation.

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet, Emmy and Tony-winning actress Blythe Danner and civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis will also get honorary degrees during the event, officials announced Monday.

“These individuals embody and exemplify Tulane’s values of achievement, innovation and compassion,” Tulane President Mike Fitts said. “They inspire us all by having attained the greatest success in their chosen fields while enriching and empowering the lives of others.”

Baquet, who will receive an honorary doctor of letters, has served as executive editor of The New York Times since 2014.

He served first as as the paper's Washington bureau chief from 2007 to 2011 and then as managing editor. He also did a stint at the Los Angeles Times, where he was managing editor.

A native of New Orleans’ historic Treme neighborhood and a graduate of St. Augustine High School, Baquet started his career at The Times-Picayune. He also worked for The Chicago Tribune, where he was associate metro editor for investigations and chief investigative reporter.

He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1988 when he led a team of three in documenting corruption on the Chicago City Council. He was also a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in 1994 in the investigative reporting category and has won numerous other awards, including the Peter Lisagor Award for investigative reporting.

Danner, who will receive an honorary doctor of letters, made her Broadway debut in Cyrano de Bergerac in 1968 and won a Theatre World Award for her performance in the 1969 production of The Miser. She won a Tony for Best Featured Actress in Butterflies Are Free and garnered two primetime Emmy Awards for her performances on “Huff” and “Will & Grace.”

Danner is on the Board of Environmental Advocates of New York and the Board of Directors of the Environmental Media Association. After the death of her late husband, producer Bruce Paltrow, Danner founded The Bruce Paltrow Oral Cancer Fund. She and Paltrow are the parents of Gwyneth Paltrow and director Jake Paltrow.

Lewis, who will receive a doctor of humane letters, is one of the nationally acclaimed Big Six leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. The group, which included Martin Luther King Jr., was instrumental in organizing the March on Washington in 1963 during which King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Lewis was also one of the original Freedom Riders who traveled on interstate buses to challenge segregation across the South. He helped spearhead the march against violence on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in 1965, during which he was severely beaten and arrested.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter appointed him as associate director of ACTION, the federal agency that included the Peace Corps and Volunteers in Service to America.

In 1981, he was elected to the Atlanta City Council, and in 1986 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has represented Georgia’s 5th congressional district for the past 33 years. Lewis has received the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize, the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tulane officials in February announced that Cook, who replaced Apple founder Steve Jobs as the company's chief executive in 2011, would be the ceremony's keynote speaker and receive an honorary doctor of letters.

While at the helm of Apple, Cook has overseen the introduction of innovative products and has sought to champion inclusion, officials said.

He has invested in educational opportunities for students, has given millions to the American Red Cross and other organizations and has become the largest corporate donor to (RED), a nonprofit that fund raises to fight HIV/AIDS in Africa.

He has also empowered the company's global facilities with 100 percent renewable energy and has received numerous honors, including the Newseum’s Free Speech Award.

Tulane's graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on May 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It will feature approximately 3,000 graduates and live music by Dr. Michael White and the Original Liberty Jazz Band.