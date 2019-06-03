Delgado Community College broke ground Friday on a $13 million technology center that will expand its West Bank campus to house all science, technology, engineering and math programming.

The Advanced Technology Center is being built through a partnership with the Algiers Development District, which donated more than three acres of land for the Federal City-based project.

The 37,000-square-foot facility is slated to open in May 2021 at the corner of Shirley Drive and Constellation Street.

The project, first announced in August, will bring the full capacity of the Delgado West Bank Campus to 4,500 and will serve as a workforce pipeline for industry along the West Bank and in coastal Louisiana parishes, officials said.

“Louisiana’s oldest and largest community college is getting larger and I’m excited about that,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release. “The reason we’re doing this is that prosperity and opportunity more than ever, are inextricably linked to education and training. If we have the talent pipeline in place, the talent will come."

The West Bank campus first opened in 1974 mostly to serve veterans returning from Vietnam, school officials said.

Since then, enrollment has increased from 750 to about 3,000 students as officials expanded the vocational technical building to include more classrooms, a physical fitness center and ceramics and science laboratories.

Students can currently pursue degree and certificate programs offered in arts, science, business and technology divisions.

The 200-acre campus also houses the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, a charter high school serving students throughout the metro area, and the new LSU Health Fitness and Wellness Center.

The Algiers Development District, a special taxing district, was created by state legislation in 1992 to promote economic development.

In addition to combating blight and facilitating road construction, the district is focused on building out the 200-acre Federal City site, a former naval base it acquired a decade ago and has a history of failed efforts with private developers.

In a statement, State Sen. Troy Carter. called the investment a "testament to the future economic promise and vitality" of the area.

"With this important announcement, and the other positive developments soon to be announced, the promise of Federal City is now being fulfilled," Carter said.