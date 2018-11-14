Tulane University scientists have been given $8.5 million to develop a "next generation" prevention against whooping cough, the school said Wednesday.
Amid concern over a spike in cases of the disease, also known as pertussis, the National Institutes of Health awarded the money to researchers with the Tulane University School of Medicine so they can develop a more effective and longer-lasting vaccine against it.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, whooping cough is an "acute" ailment caused by a strain of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. Humans are the only known host, and the disease is highly contagious.
It's often characterized by coughing, vomiting and a trademark "inspiratory whoop," the Department of Health said.
In the United States, most hospitalizations and nearly all deaths from the disease are reported in infants before their first birthday, but deaths can occur in other age groups, too.
James McLachlan, one of the lead researchers at Tulane, described whooping cough as a "horrible disease."
"Really, it’s an uncontrolled cough that makes it difficult to breathe and can even break bones in your chest," he said in a video released by Tulane officials.
In the early 1900s, whooping cough was one of the most frequent and severe diseases afflicting babies in the United States. Then, a vaccine for it was developed, and it greatly diminished. But in the last decade and a half, despite widespread vaccination, the number of cases has spiked.
Worldwide, there are an estimated 24.1 million cases of pertussis and about 160,700 deaths per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2016, there were nearly 18,000 reported cases in the U.S., and six infants died from it.
This year, York County in Maine saw 66 cases of pertussis in September and October alone, with one middle school reporting 20 students getting sick from it in the first two months of the school year, according to a story on Maine Public Radio.
The increase in cases is blamed in part on limitations of the current vaccine, which doesn’t provide lasting immunity.
For example, children must get a series of doses before age 1 and then need another one at the end of adolescence to stay immune. Adults also need a booster shot to prevent infection, and not everyone keeps their vaccinations up to date, according to the researchers.
Moreover, the vaccine doesn't stop one person from passing the bacteria to another, even if the vaccinated person doesn't develop symptoms.
"The problem with the vaccine ... is that while it prevents whooping cough, this horrible disease, it doesn’t prevent the transmission," McLachlan said.
Pertussis is so contagious that one infected person can infect up to six people who aren't immunized.
That fact, along with the fact that there's been too little overall coverage throughout the U.S., has contributed to the spike in cases, experts say.
Data from the CDC show whooping cough peaked in 1934, when there were 265,269 reported cases. That dropped to just 1,010 cases in 1976, but the number began to climb in the 1990s. By 2012, there were 48,277 reported cases, the largest number since 1955.
In Louisiana, there were 214 confirmed cases statewide in 2012. Last year, that number dropped to 49, according to the CDC.
In their attempt to better prevent future exposure, McLachlan, an immunologist, and microbiologist Lisa Morici will use something called outer membrane vesicles, which are tiny particles shed by bacteria as they grow.
The idea is to stimulate a stronger immune response than the current vaccine does.
The human body recognizes the tiny particles secreted by live bacteria during natural infection. When used in vaccines, they can fool the body into mounting a similar immune response, the researchers said.
Morici has used the technology to develop successful vaccines against other diseases such as melioidosis, another bacteria-caused disease marked by intense coughing and chest pain, officials said.
In this case, the researchers will attach the particles to an existing vaccine against three deadly diseases caused by bacteria: diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. They’ll then evaluate the new vaccine’s safety and effectiveness in animal models to pave the way for potential clinical studies involving humans.
The researchers will test different versions of the vaccine delivered as injections under the skin or into muscle, as well as nasal and oral formulations.
Ultimately, the researchers think their vaccine can provide longer-lasting immunity in fewer doses.
Morici said the researchers' use of bacteria particles is not only "extremely potent" but also less risky than other techniques.
"It's noninfectious and non-replicating — so it's much safer," she said.