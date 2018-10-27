For the last two election cycles, Jefferson Parish School Board elections pitted historic foes: charter school-friendly business groups versus teachers union interests.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed into the 2010 and 2014 elections as each faction wrangled for control of the nearly 50,000-student system, the largest in the state. In 2010, the business group-backed candidates prevailed. Four years later, it was the union candidates' turn.
This year's election, however, has a new focal point: Superintendent Cade Brumley.
His popularity in the parish since taking the top job in March has forced most candidates to focus less on the traditional business-versus-union battle and more on showing support for the new, reform-minded school leader.
Todd Murphy, of the Jefferson Chamber Political Action Committee, said the group's No. 1 priority was getting behind candidates who would support Brumley.
"What we support is board members that will support the superintendent in his academic plan," Murphy said.
The Jefferson Federation of Teachers' Kesler Camese Jones also had praise for Brumley.
"So far we have been able to work amicably with him," she said. Brumley has not only been willing to engage with the union, but he has "worked hard to resolve" any issues the union brings forward, she said.
From day one, Brumley has sought to bridge the two groups: He has promised a results-oriented approach that business groups like while championing higher pay for teachers and other staff, a key union platform.
With that in mind, the races this year — seven, because two candidates are unopposed — boil down more to individual contests, each with their own rules and battle lines.
Of course, the business groups and the unions are still active, and in some races the battle rages.
But in others, it's a different story. For instance, in the contests for districts 1 and 3, the union and the Chamber of Commerce PAC even endorsed the same candidate.
Like many school board races, several candidates are touting experience in the classroom as a key qualification.
In each race, at least one candidate is a current or former career educator. Meanwhile, the non-educator candidates say their experience in other industries is a necessary perspective for the school system.
There are no races in Districts 6 and 7. In District 6, Larry Dale was re-elected without opposition, and in District 7, Billy North was elected when incumbent Melinda Doucet was disqualified.
District 1
The District 1 race is shaping up as one of the most intense of the entire election: Incumbent Mark Morgan, a Gretna attorney, is running for what would be his last term against longtime educator Gerard LeBlanc.
Morgan was one of the main proponents of bringing in Brumley, and he has tried to act as a calming influence on the board. First elected in 2004, he said Brumley's arrival has given the school system a long-awaited chance to move forward.
Morgan is one of the two candidates who received the endorsements of both the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce PAC and the Jefferson Federation of Teachers.
LeBlanc also supports Brumley, saying he expects him to do a "magnificent job." The main difference between the two candidates, he said, is his decades of experience in the classroom and administration. Though he has retired from the public school system, he teaches education classes at the University of Holy Cross as an adjunct professor.
"I'm on the front row of education," he said.
District 2
The field for District 2 is the largest, with four challengers taking a shot at one-term incumbent Ricky Johnson.
Among those challengers is Eddie Boudreaux, a 28-year old former Navy sailor and current contractor who said his youth is a benefit; Molly Brunkow a teacher who taught in Jefferson and now teaches in Plaquemines Parish and said that teachers in Jefferson need greater support; 59-year old newcomer and corporal punishment advocate Sheldon Vincent; and 58-year old April Williams, who said she would like to see early childhood education expanded around the parish.
The reserved Johnson has frequently sided with controversial board member Cedric Floyd, the board's only other African-American member. He also was criticized after news reports of excessive travel expenses incurred by Johnson, Floyd and Marion Bonura.
The race is likely headed for a runoff; but who will make it through remains an open question. Johnson received the union's endorsement, Williams got the nod of the Chamber PAC.
District 3
Tiffany Kuhn was appointed to the school board in 2017 when longtime member Ray St. Pierre died. She then ran unopposed for re-election in the spring to fill out the remainder of St. Pierre's term, and in her first election for a full term, she has the endorsement of the Chamber PAC and the union.
She also has two challengers for her west-bank district: 20-year old Tulane political science student Stefan Suazo and retired coach Mark Terrebonne. Suazo jumped into the race early and said he has been getting enthusiastic feedback for his plans to get more mental illness care into schools and increasing teacher pay. Terrebonne said he had focused on school safety and "across the board pay raises."
District 4
The District 4 race is the only one not to feature an incumbent after Melinda Bourgeois opted not to run. Business-backed Clay Moise is taking on longtime educator Glenn Mayeaux. This race, along with that for District 8, is one where the business-union dynamic from four years ago remains strong.
Mayeaux said the school system was doing a good job of educating the advanced students, but that it was leaving behind large swathes of other students. The solution, he said, was to broaden career and technology offerings such as plumbing or electrical offerings. Mayeaux has the endorsement of the union, but he said a kid-focused approach was more important that which group he was aligned with.
"I'm not a politician I'm just an educator who wants to help the kids," he said.
Moise conceded that Mayeux is well known in the district, but pointed to his background in business and said prepared him well for the role of school board member, which he said is similar to the board of a large company: "managing a CEO and a large concern." He said the funding must be focused on the classroom: "You drive as many of those dollars into the classroom and don't let any of it leak away," he said.
District 5
The District 5 race will perhaps be the most closely watched, as controversial longtime board member Cedric Floyd is facing off with two challengers: teacher Simeon Dickerson and realtor Dee Dunn. Floyd has often been at the center of the board's fights, and it was his move to oust Superintendent Isaac Joseph that sealed the latter's fate.
During the campaign, Floyd has pointed to his efforts — ultimately unsuccessful so far — to get teachers a pay increase and his work in reopening Bunche Elementary and expanding STEM education.
Dickerson, a teacher, and Dunn, a business owner, both pointed to Floyd's well-publicized spats with board members as reasons for getting into the race, and noted that they planned to work closely with other board members.
Dickerson called some of Floyd's actions "reckless, inconsiderate and at times selfish" and said he would work well with Brumley and other board members.
Dunn pointed to the low scores of schools in the district and said Floyd had bogged the board down in arguments while the schools deteriorated.
"There's no cooperation with him," she said. "He didn't work with the former superintendent, he's not working with this one either."
District 8
One-term incumbent in the District 8 seat Marion Bonura is, next to Floyd, perhaps the school board member the business groups would like most to see voted off the board. A former coach and educator, he has frequently said that he feels his role on the board is to stand up for the teachers in the classrooms. He has repeatedly warned supporters on social media that a vote for challenger Chad Nugent was a vote for a 2010-style takeover of the school system by the business interests.
Bonura said it was long past time to give teachers a raise. "These people are hungry," he said. "Why put it off?"
He also noted that the system must continue to work to educate the broad diversity of students, especially English Language Learners, in the system. "We have to educate every culture we have in this parish," he said.
Nugent, on the other hand, has the endorsement of the Jefferson Chamber PAC, said board members need to focus less on petty squabbles and more on advocating for education in their districts. Like Moise, he noted that the role of the school board is "to support or push back on leadership and to help with budget or finance issues."
He also hopes that if elected, he will bring a measure of civility back to the board. "The current board, in some cases, I thought their behavior was not professional," he said. "People can't find common ground."
District 9
Kenner-based District 9 is perhaps an outlier of all the other races. The union has not offered an endorsement, and the Chamber PAC endorsed incumbent Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge. Her challenger, Colleen Winkler, is also viewed as a relatively business-friendly candidate.
Denapolis-Bosarge also has the backing of Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn and Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato. She has vowed to continue to work to support Brumley.
Winkler, a longtime educator principal credited with boosting school scores, pointed to Denapolis-Bosarge's endorsements as evidence she is running against "a machine."
Winkler said she "saw a lot of waste" in her time as a principal and that she wanted to focus on making sure resources were properly filtered down to students.
Winkler has also had praise for Brumley.