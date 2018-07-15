Tulane adds master’s in cybersecurity
Tulane University is enrolling students in a new online master of professional studies program in cybersecurity management.
The program will teach the theoretical and functional sides of cybersecurity, as well as skills that will help students excel in information technology fields, the university said.
The program is aimed at students working in IT or cybersecurity to give them the skills to lead cybersecurity efforts for an organization.
“The cybersecurity management program curriculum was built with the input and advice of an industry panel of practitioners and executives,” said Ralph Russo, associate director of applied computing systems and technology at Tulane’s School of Professional Advancement. “This design ensures that our graduates possess the relevant knowledge, skills and abilities most in demand in the marketplace.”
The news release said the median starting salary for a data-security analyst is $121,000; for an information-systems security manager, it’s $137,000.
Tulane’s School of Professional Advancement "is committed to educating working adults by developing innovative online programs,” said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle Partners, an online higher education provider that is partnering with Tulane on the program.
“We are proud to continue our collaboration with this institution to develop a cybersecurity program that leverages SoPA’s professors of practice who use their industry experience to inform the curriculum and student experience.”
UNO gets $50K for student researchers
The University of New Orleans has received a $50,000 gift from the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, which it hopes to use to expand programs that allow undergraduate students to do research work.
The money will go toward two programs — the Privateer Undergraduate Research and Scholarly UNO Experience and the College of Sciences Undergraduate Reseach Program.
The former program matches students of any class level and academic discipline with faculty mentors with whom they can do scholarly work. Students can earn $15 an hour for up to 10 hours a week and 100 hours per semester, for a total of $1,500, according to UNO.
In the latter program, students can earn $10 per hour for 10 hours a week doing research in fields like biology, computer science or physics.
“The University of New Orleans changes lives when we are able to directly engage our students in research early and throughout their undergraduate studies,” said Matthew Tarr, vice president for research and economic development.
“Engaging in scholarly activity and working closely with a faculty member can sometimes spark an interest in graduate school or a career in research that the student couldn’t have otherwise imagined," Tarr said. "These programs are also highly effective in keeping students on track in their academic careers and motivating them to persist through to graduation when outside obstacles present retention challenges.”
Tulane Brain Institute gets $1 million grant
Thanks to the combined efforts of 25 faculty members at Tulane University’s Brain Institute and other facilities, the university has received a five-year, $1 million grant from the Louisiana Board of Regents that will help with the purchase of scientific instruments, Tulane announced.
Among the instruments the university plans to buy are two new microscopy systems, a near-infrared spectroscopy optical brain imaging system and a metabolic housing system for lab testing.
“Our goal is to build research facilities for Tulane neuroscientists that are among the best in the country,” said Jill Daniel, the Gary P. Dohanich professor in brain science, professor of psychology and director of the Tulane Brain Institute. “The new instrumentation to be purchased with the support of this award brings us closer to reaching that goal.”