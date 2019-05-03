Heavy street flooding and a boil water advisory hit the Freret area of New Orleans Friday morning after a water main break, and several schools in the area have closed.

Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans crews were working in the area to isolate and repair the leak, according to the city. The leak was first reported about 2:30 a.m.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Residents in the area from South Carrollton Avenue to Napoleon Avenue and from South Claiborne Avenue to the Mississippi River are advised not to ingest or touch unboiled water until further notice.

School closures include:

De La Salle High School; Isidore Newman School; Audubon Broadway Campus; Lusher Charter High (Freret Campus); New Orleans Science and Math High School; Benjamin Franklin Elementary Mathematics and Science School (6th graders report to Lake Campus).

The @SWBNewOrleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of #UptownNOLA from Carrollton to Napoleon, Claiborne to the Mississippi River, due to a water main break.



Boil water before consuming. ⚠️🚿



More: https://t.co/AyuRn37IF4 pic.twitter.com/hZj4rSkJCQ — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) May 3, 2019

Water pressure in the area has dropped below 20 psi after the break, which has caused street flooding in the area. The city is advising residents to avoid the area from Jefferson Avenue to Jena Street and S. Claiborne Avenue to Willow Street.

Other areas of New Orleans are not affected.