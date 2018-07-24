The man running against one-term incumbent Melinda Doucet for the Jefferson Parish School Board District 7 seat has filed a lawsuit challenging her candidacy.
Billy North, like Doucet a Harahan Republican, alleges in the suit that Doucet has not filed state tax returns for three of the last five years, meaning she would not legally be able to run for office.
The lawsuit cites an email from the Louisiana Department of Revenue that confirms Doucet filed for the years 2014 and 2015. An attorney for North had requested confirmation of Doucet's filing for each year from 2013 to 2017.
North has asked a judge to hear the case on July 26.
A consultant for Doucet said she has paid her taxes for 2013 and has the receipts. She has filed for extensions for the 2016 and 2017 taxes, he said.
"She is confident this will be thrown out," Phil Capitano said. "(North) is trying last-minute political moves."
Doucet won her School Board seat in 2014, defeating business-backed incumbent Mark Jacobs as part of a tide of victories by candidates who had the support of teachers unions. Those wins gave the union-backed candidates a slim majority on the board.
Since then, however, she has often aligned herself with the business-backed board members, several of whom wanted to get rid of former superintendent Isaac Joseph. Doucet voted for that and also supported hiring new Superintendent Cade Brumley, who had the support of the board's business faction.