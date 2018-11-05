The Edgar P. Harney charter school will close at the end of the year, Orleans Parish school district Superintendent Henderon Lewis Jr. announced Monday night, according to a report from The Lens.
The superintendent also called for the resignation of the school's entire board. The district learned about situations that it has referred to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office and has forwarded to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, according to the report.
Lewis told the school's parents and staff the news as they gathered at the Central City school. District Administrator Amanda Aiken said there have been ongoing compliance issues with the charter school.