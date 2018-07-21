Greg Rando, the executive vice president of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, will take over as president starting in the fall, school officials said Friday.
He succeeds longtime president John Devlin III, who has been promoted to a national post overseeing Brother Martin and nine other U.S. schools run by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, a Catholic religious order.
The leadership change coincides with the 50th anniversary of the school's founding and the 150th anniversary of the order's involvement in New Orleans education, which began with the founding of St. Aloysius College in the French Quarter in 1869.
“My goal is to make the future of our ministry and our school even stronger as we begin our next 150 years of being one of the most profound and sacred institutions of education for young men in the New Orleans area,” Rando said.
Rando, 58, is the first Brother Martin alumnus to preside over the all-boys high school in Gentilly. He graduated in 1977.
He has served as the school’s executive vice president and separately as the president of the St. Aloysius Century Foundation, a nonprofit group formed to support Brother Martin.
He also spent more than a decade as Brother Martin’s principal and as an assistant to the president, and served in various teaching and administrative roles over a 30-year educational career.
Rando has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Loyola University and a master’s degree in Catholic school secondary administration from the University of San Francisco.
Devlin, the school’s president for 17 years, will become executive director of schools for the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.
The religious order was founded in 1821 by the Rev. André Coindre. It founded St. Aloysius in 1869.
That school merged with Cor Jesu High in 1969 to become Brother Martin.