The Einstein Group, a network that oversees four charter schools in New Orleans East, failed to give its middle school students a required standardized test at the end of this past school year, state and district officials said.
Despite having a five-week window to administer the social studies test, 534 students in grades 5 through 8 never got the opportunity to take it — an error that will lower their schools' state-administered performance scores, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.
"It was the only instance, statewide, of a site not administering an entire assessment to an entire grade," Sydni Dunn, a spokeswoman for the department, said.
Students at Einstein Charter Sherwood Forest, Einstein Charter Village de l’Est and Einstein Middle School at Sarah T. Reed didn't complete the state LEAP assessment for social studies. The test wasn't required for the fourth school, Einstein High.
In a statement, a spokeswoman for Einstein said that once Michael McKenzie, the charter group's CEO, was notified by school testing and academic officers that the required social studies portion of the LEAP test had not been administered, he immediately told the Orleans Parish School Board.
The Einstein board then asked school attorneys to initiate an internal investigation "in compliance with the school’s charter and the board's fiduciary responsibilities," according to Heather Harper, an Einstein spokeswoman.
"The action does not impact the promotion of any student, but it does require a full internal investigation of the adults who were responsible at Einstein," Harper said. "The CEO will be working with the Einstein board, the Orleans Parish School Board and the state Department of Education to aggressively pursue all appropriate correction actions."
The OPSB on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the network after confirming the lack of compliance.
"Given that the organization failed to comply with OPSB and (Board of Elementary and Secondary Education) policy as well as the law pertaining to required state assessments, the organization is officially deemed non-compliant with its contractual and legal obligations," Kelli Peterson, the district's senior equity officer, said.
Charter schools are largely allowed to set their own testing schedules, as long as they occur within a five-week window determined by the state — a time frame Dunn said is communicated by the state to schools and districts each year.
LEAP exams, such as the ones missed by the Einstein middle schoolers, make up most of the performance scores that the state uses to determine schools' grades every year. Those grades, in turn, are used by the local district to decide whether charter schools will remain open or be forced to close.
Einstein has been ordered to confer with the state by July 19 to address potential penalties for teachers who failed to administer the test.
The Orleans district also asked the charter organization to be proactive for next year. Einstein must submit a detailed testing schedule to the OPSB by January, show proof that staff members have undergone state training to administer exams, and prove that the network has hired a test monitoring company.
Harper said a new organizational chart has already been approved by Einstein’s board.
This is the second time in recent history that Einstein has been flagged by the district for allegedly failing to follow rules outlined in a charter contract.
In 2017, the OPSB accused Einstein of failing to provide "appropriate transportation services" to students when the network offered public-transit vouchers to its youngest students instead of providing yellow buses to take them to and from the school.
The network eventually relented and agreed to provide bus service after the district threatened to revoke the charters for its elementary schools.