Following months of controversy that led to the resignation of Michelle Blouin-Williams, former CEO of The New Beginnings Schools Foundation, the two-school charter network's board voted Saturday to install a new interim leader.
The board unanimously voted to hire Kevin George, the current superintendent of the St. John the Baptist Parish school district. Officials had previously narrowed down two finalists, George and Hasan Aquil, a technology consultant who had held roles with large charter groups and parochial schools.
In his application, George said his experience working as an educator in several Louisiana parishes for two decades qualified him for the position. He directs all aspects of the St. John school system, consisting of 6,500 students, he said. He boasted of improving the district's performance score for five of his six years as superintendent.
Blouin-Williams, a veteran educator who spent decades serving high-ranking positions in Jefferson and Orleans Parish school districts, resigned May 7 amid allegations of grade-fixing and other malfeasance at the district's only high school, John F. Kennedy.
"We’re going to usher in strong leadership -- someone to bring community, and who can help repair a fractured culture in both schools," Marlo Lacen, a parent representative on the board, said just before voting to hire George.
At the meeting, Raphael Gang, the board's president, also told parents that he didn't have any more information to give about the school's internal investigation, which also resulted in students' records being withheld and the removal of the principal and four other administrators at Kennedy.
At the last board meeting, held in May, students and parents complained about officials refusing to turn over transcripts and diplomas for the school's seniors, throwing college plans into turmoil.
Students were given folders with no diploma at the May 17 graduation ceremony, and a week later administrators were still scrambling to audit seniors’ eligibility to finish.
Employees with New Beginnings and TenSquare, the consulting firm hired to take over after Blouin-Williams' departure, spent weeks reviewing grades, attendance records, transcripts and state exam scores for several of the 168 seniors in the 690-student school, The Lens reported.
On Saturday, Gang said investigators were still looking into what implications the allegations and other related issues had for Kennedy High seniors.
"Our team has been working from sun up to sun down every day this week to make sure we get to the bottom of what happened, and to get students what they need as soon as possible," Gang said. "Right now we aren’t able to give you a specific update on specific students just yet. We are very optimistic that we can do that very soon."
The grade-fixing allegations surfaced in February after Runell King, a former data director, said he was wrongfully fired for alerting New Beginnings leaders that employees at Kennedy had manually changed grades for several students.
The seniors took an Algebra III class taught by Gloria Love, a teacher who left before the allegations were made.
King accused employees of changing F's to D's and D's to C's on the students' records, a move that could have helped more students graduate, thereby increasing the school's overall performance score issued each year by the state.
Kennedy High got a C for its 2018 report card, but its score was bolstered by graduation rates, state records show. It earned an F for student academic performance, including annual standardized test scores.
In April, New Beginnings hired investigators with the law firm Adams and Reese to look into the allegations. The same month, Blouin-Williams was placed on paid leave.
Blouin-Williams had denied that school employees gave credits to students who didn't earn them when The Lens first reported the allegations in March. She has since hired an attorney and declined to comment on the matter.
In addition to Kennedy High School, New Beginnings has run two other schools in Orleans Parish: Pierre A. Capdau Charter School, a D-rated school, and Medard H. Nelson Charter School, which will not reopen next year due to failing grades.
At a May board meeting, Gang had said the board was "frustrated" that students and families were dealing with the fallout from the grade-fixing controversy, but that members were working to "make it right as soon as possible," in part by hiring an interim CEO.
George spoke to his work improving the St. John school district's performance score, helping the district raise to a B grade from a C. Before joining the St. John school system in 2013, he worked as a network leader at the Louisiana Department of Education, supervisor at the Lafourche Parish School Board and principal and teacher at several schools in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.
"This position excites me because I feel it is an opportunity to step in during a time of crisis and provide an entire community with a first class education," George wrote in his cover letter.