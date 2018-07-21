A state ethics board has ruled that Friends of King Schools CEO Doris Hicks should lose her job for violating nepotism and ethics laws.

A three-member panel ruled that Hicks broke the law by employing her sister and son-in-law and by signing checks under a contract with her daughter.

Hicks’ sister, daughter and son-in-law also violated ethics and nepotism laws, the panel of three administrative law judges ruled on June 27.

Hicks was fined $20,000. Her daughter was fined $8,921 and ordered to forfeit what she was paid under her contract. Her sister and son-in-law must pay $2,500 each, the panel declared.

Long a prominent local educator, Hicks has served as president of the Principals Association of New Orleans Public Schools and the Louisiana Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

A graduate of Dillard University, she has a master's degree from the University of New Orleans and a doctorate from Dillard.

Friends of King Schools operates Dr. King Charter School, King High School and Joseph A. Craig Charter School.

In 2013, The Lens reported that Hicks employed six relatives at her charter organization, including two whose employment appeared to violate ethics law.

A year later, the Louisiana Board of Ethics filed charges against Hicks and three relatives, alleging violations of nepotism and ethics laws.

The case dragged on for years. After the two sides couldn’t settle the case, the Ethics Adjudicatory Board held a hearing in February.

Willie Zanders, Hicks’ attorney, said she will remain in her position until the ethics board answers his request for a rehearing.

Even if Hicks must step down as CEO, Zanders wrote in an email, “The ruling did not say Dr. Doris Hicks cannot move to a position lower than CEO.”

The board's ruling stated: “It is further ordered that Doris Hicks is removed from her employment as chief executive officer of Friends of King (Schools) Inc. and as principal of Martin Luther King Charter School for Science and Technology.”

Zanders wrote, “We will fight that demotion. Dr. Hicks planned to retire in December 2018, and we are prepared to go to court to save her job and clear her good name.”

Her sister and daughter are still employed by the network, Zanders wrote. Her son-in-law isn’t.

Ethics law states that the head of a public agency may not employ members of his or her immediate family. That includes children, their spouses, siblings and siblings’ spouses.

There are some exceptions, including ones related to Hurricane Katrina and people who hold certain positions, but the administrative law judges concluded none applied.

In 2006, Hicks’ son-in-law Darrin Cook was hired as the head custodian for Dr. King Charter School.

Lawyers for the charter network argued that Cook’s job fell under an exception for people who had worked for the Orleans Parish school system before Katrina. But that exception applies to relatives of school board members, not the head of a school system like Hicks.

Hicks’ sister, Iris Ponson, was hired in 2006 as a hall monitor at the same elementary school.

Hicks testified at the hearing, “I don’t know why my sister wanted to change jobs from the private sector to a school system, but I didn’t stop her.”

Hicks testified that she sought verbal advice from the ethics board before hiring her sister. An ethics board administrator told The Lens it does not give advice over the phone.

In his request for a new hearing, Zanders argues that Ponson and Cook shouldn’t be fined.

It is not “in the public interest to punish hardworking public employees if, in good faith, their employer told them the state had approved their hiring,” he wrote.

Hicks also was charged with entering into a contract with her daughter. State law bars public officials from entering into contracts with family members.

Her daughter, Monique Cook, was hired in 2012 to do consulting work. She received roughly $17,000.

Zanders said the contract was permissible because it was for professional services, but the judges concluded the contract didn’t fall under any exception in state law.

Hicks’ $20,000 fine was levied because she signed eight checks to her daughter.

Monique Cook later became a full-time special-ed teacher at Joseph A. Craig Charter School. State law allows a family member to work at a school if she is a certified teacher and works in a classroom.

Charter schools must adhere to state laws.

Another local charter school leader, Paulette Bruno, was charged with violating nepotism laws in 2012. The Ethics Adjudicatory Board has yet to rule on her case. A status conference is scheduled for September.

