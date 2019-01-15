The Orleans Parish School Board will elect a new president on Thursday, and among the contenders for the role is Leslie Ellison, the board's current vice president, whose views on LGTBQ rights have stirred controversy in the past.
Sarah Usdin said Ellison has asked for her support, but she declined to give it over concerns about Ellison's views.
Nolan Marshall said Ellison is one of two candidates and that she would "probably be elected." He said he is willing to support her.
Board member Woody Koppel has also said he intends to seek the nomination.
Should she get the votes, Ellison, who represents District 4 and has served as vice president for two terms, would replace OPSB District 1 representative John Brown. Brown has served as board president for two years, and is barred by term limits for running for re-election.
While the board presidency is largely ceremonial, it comes with certain powers, such as setting agendas, signing contracts and assigning members to various committees. Ellison's candidacy, because of some of her past remarks, is likely to stir controversy.
While serving as a school leader in 2012, Ellison testified in the state Capitol in support of a bill authored by Sen. A.G. Crowe that would have let charter schools exclude LGTBQ students, arguing that doing otherwise could hinder religious freedom in schools.
At the time, Ellison was head of a charter school, and told lawmakers that she could not sign a contract -- a charter renewal application -- that was presented to her because it had an expansive anti-discrimination clause, which she said violated the doctrines of separation of powers and freedom of religion.
The Louisiana Department of Education clause said the state agency barred discrimination based on "sexual orientation, athletic performance, special need, proficiency in the English language or academic achievement," according to a 2012 article in The Times-Picayune.
"I could not, in good conscience, sign the contract," Ellison told state lawmakers then, according to video of the testimony shared this week by Peter Cook, an education activist who publishes a blog where he wrote recently about Ellison's potential presidency. "The Louisiana Department of Education has, at will, inserted sexual orientation into the anti-discrimination policy included in our charter school renewal contracts. They refused to remove the language after requesting them to remove it."
Ellison continued: "Furthermore, the Department of Education should not place unjust demands on individuals and education leaders. For religious purposes, and religious freedom, I will not sign off on this policy."
A year later, during a heated exchange between OPSB members over an anti-bullying policy that would have affected five direct-run schools, Ellison again opposed language that detailed who deserved protection against discrimination.
In that instance, the board was discussing whether to approve a policy that said students are entitled to a safe learning environment regardless of characteristics that might trigger attacks.
The policy included a list of such characteristics, such as race, religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.
According to a contemporaneous story in The Times-Picayune, when Ellison expressed opposition to listing the traits, board member Seth Bloom, who is gay, protested, saying he found it "perplexing" that "certain minorities seek protection for certain minorities but not for others."
Ellison, who is black, then responded, "This has nothing to do with being black. I can't change my blackness at all," according to the article.
Ellison didn't immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.
Nhan Truong, Senior Research Associate at GLSEN -- formerly the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network -- pointed to a recent survey that included several hundred LGBTQ students in Louisiana.
In the survey, most -- 79 percent -- reported being verbally harassed because of their sexual orientation, and 19 percent reported being physically assaulted.
"This data makes clear that we need supportive educators, administrators, and school board members to address the safety, acceptance, and inclusion of LGBTQ students," Truong said.
In a statement, Usdin told The New Orleans Advocate that she could not vote for Ellison because she could not support any candidate who has "actively fought" against LGBTQ-friendly policies.
"As a School Board member, my most sacred duty is to protect the children in our schools from harm, and we know that young people who identify as gay, lesbian, or transgender are among the most vulnerable of our students to bullying and even physical attacks," Usdin said. "Same sex couples, whether parents or our students or members of our staff also deserve our affirmation and respect, as well as full legal rights and protections."
Marshall, however, said that he could vote for anyone who understands that the president represents the views of the board, and he thinks Ellison fits that bill.
"I believe both candidates understand that as a president they lose the right to speak as an individual," Marshall said.
"You can’t take that on and off," he continued. "As long as she can abide by that, I think she would serve well as president. If she does not, I think it would be incumbent on the board to remove her."
Marshall further said he would urge the public to "not get involved" in the negotiating process about who the candidates for board president should be in any given year, saying that the leadership decision has historically been handled "internally."
"We are at the point now where we can really put a footprint on education in this district. The most important thing is to come together and form consensus about what we need to do for the children," Marshall said. "I would hate for politics to get involved with it."