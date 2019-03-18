TOUGALOO, Miss. — He speaks only in whispers now, his mind clear and strong but his 96-year-old body ravaged by Parkinson’s disease.
And while Thomas Hawkins Sr. can’t touch things with his fingers anymore, he still can feel with his heart. That is why his daughter, Carmen J. Walters, recently drove from a meeting in Alabama to New Orleans, where her father is in hospice care at his home.
“Guess what?” she said softly, nestling next to him. “Your daughter is a college president.”
“At the school you are at now?” he asked.
“No,” she answered. “You’ll never believe it. Tougaloo College.”
Walters could see the emotion build in his eyes and across his face as he began to realize the scope of her achievement.
Emphasizing each word, he said: “I am so proud.”
The first person on either side of her family to attend college, Walters was publicly introduced Monday as Tougaloo’s 14th president. She succeeds Beverly Wade Hogan, who will retire June 30 after 17 years of leading the private liberal arts college in Jackson, Mississippi. The school, which enrolls 720 students, is celebrating its 150th year.
“The whole thing seems like a dream,” said Walters, who has two grown daughters with her husband, Wayne.
She credits her father as one of the primary reasons she wanted the job.
“I grew up in New Orleans,” Walters said. “So one of the questions (during the interview process) was, ‘How can you tell the Tougaloo story?’ I can tell it because of my father."
“He was born and raised in Natchez, and he’s always been a historian and a storyteller. He knew everything happening everywhere in Mississippi," she said.
When she was a child, her father made her and her siblings watch the progress of the civil rights movement on the evening news. He would explain to them what was happening and why.
"Tougaloo was at the center of all that," Walters said. "It was a time of saying, ‘We deserve better. We want better. And we’re willing to lay down our lives for it.' I lived that story every day with him. And I am so grateful and blessed that the Lord opened the door to Tougaloo for me — and then to let me share that news with my dad.”
Walters graduated a year early from John Ehret High School in Marrero, then earned a degree in accounting and business administration from Southern University in Baton Rouge — like Tougaloo, one of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the U.S. She received a master’s degree in 1990 in post-secondary counseling from Xavier University in New Orleans, another HBCU.
During her 18 years at Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Walters worked in numerous areas, including grant writing, counseling and serving as assistant vice chancellor of human resources. It was there she decided to earn her Ph.D. Her goal was to become president of a four-year college.
After working 40 hours each week at Delgado, she drove 10 hours round-trip to take Friday-night and all-day Saturday classes at Mississippi State. It paid off in 2009 when she was awarded her doctorate in postsecondary leadership.
She left Delgado in October 2012 and was named vice president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jackson County campus. Four years later, she moved to the main campus as executive vice president of enrollment management and student success.
Walters was invited to apply for several president positions, but none sparked her interest until about a year ago. She was a finalist at a university in Texas, but the job went to someone else.
Then came the chance to apply for the job at Tougaloo.
“I have such a love for HBCUs,” she said. “I’m a product of that. When I learned the Tougaloo position was open, I knew I wanted to apply.”
Tougaloo received more than 70 applications.
“We were looking for someone with leadership skills and the background to drive the items we believe are important,” said the search committee chairman, Edmond Hughes, a 1985 Tougaloo graduate.
Hughes said that Walters brought "poise, confidence, a calming leadership style and a student-centered approach,” which made "a huge impact" on the selection committee.
Others agree with Hughes' assessment, including Janice Bolden, who worked with Walters at Delgado.
“Every single thing Carmen has done has been in preparation for this moment, the Tougaloo job,” Bolden said. “She was always eager to learn. If she brought something to the admissions department for them to do, she wouldn’t just watch. She wanted to learn how to do it herself."
Bolden laughed when recalling how Walters preached the power of education anywhere and everywhere.
“We’ll go out to eat and she’ll ask the waiter, ‘Are you working here while you’re going to school?’ " Bolden said. "If they’re not, Carmen will give them her card and say, ‘You should think about getting your education. Give me a call.’ ”
While education is her passion, Walters has other interests.
She is a New Orleans Saints season-ticket holder who still isn’t over the blown call in the NFC title game Jan. 20 that probably cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.
She comes from a musical family. In fact, she and one of her brothers, T.C. Hawkins, played gospel concerts in Scandinavia and Germany during her summer breaks from Delgado.
“We both sang and we had a backing band,” said Walters during an interview recently on the Tougaloo campus. “There is nothing quite like walking into an auditorium and people are coming in to hear you.”
Walters also was a narrator, explaining during the interview that she would tell stories leading into each song.
“I might say, ‘Imagine walking down the street, the church windows are open and you hear this from faraway,’ ” said Walters, before closing her eyes and singing, "Amazing grace, how sweet the sound …”
Walters' mother died in 2013, and thinking about how her mother would react to her appointment as Tougaloo president brought on tears. She lowered her head and took nearly a minute to try and choke them back. When she was able to continue, she did so with a chuckle.
“When I received my doctorate, my mother went through her phone book, calling everyone she knew to tell them about it,” Walters said. “If she were here, she would be walking with me all over campus and saying, ‘This is my child, you know.’ ”