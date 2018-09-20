As 17-year-old Oriana Gary marched Thursday to protest the killing of an Eleanor McMain School freshman last month, she felt a wave of déjà vu.
The first time she lost a classmate to gun violence she was in the seventh grade.
“It’s time to finally put a stop to it,” she said.
Gary was among an estimated 1,200 students who walked from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to City Hall to speak out against gun violence and to remember 15-year-old Chance Smith, who was shot to death in Algiers on Aug. 18.
The march and subsequent rally were part of a program to promote non-violence and academic success called “Project Live & Achieve,” which is supported by InspireNOLA, a charter network that operates six schools in New Orleans.
The program was launched in January in response to a wave of youth killings and school shootings in recent years, including one in 2017, when a teen was killed near campus during a basketball game at Edna Karr High School.
In 2017 alone, New Orleans 50 youth between the ages of 16 and 25 were murdered in New Orleans, according to Project Live and Achieve organizers.
Despite Thursday's oppressive heat, students, teachers and city officials held signs reading “We March for Peace” and “We Stand United” as speakers read poems, shared personal experiences and sang hymns.
Several paused to remember Smith, who teachers say had already become popular during the first week of school and who was looking forward to trying out for McMain’s football team before he was shot in the chest at a neighbor’s home.
The teen’s death had already garnered significant attention, in part because of disturbing details that emerged during the homicide investigation.
Smith’s friend, 17-year-old Michael Dixon, was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the killing, after New Orleans police said they found troubling messages on social media accounts thought to belong to Dixon. One caption, appearing under Dixon’s Instagram profile picture, read, “I killed my friend over jealousy.”
“It’s very frustrating,” said Emily Ferris, the academy principal at McMain, who has lost at least six students to gun violence at various schools in five years. “I shouldn’t have to be burying my kids. They shouldn’t be dead. They should be goofing off, doing projects in English class.”
In addition to McMain and Edna Karr, the rally included students from McDonogh 42, Alice M. Harte, Andrew H. Wilson, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Warren Easton, St. Augustine and L.B. Landry-O.P. Walker schools.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who said she was “inspired” by the student gathering, announced she will be putting together an advisory youth council to come up with ways to change the culture of violence that pervades too many of the city’s schools and neighborhoods.
“It’s time that we stand together to ensure that no more of our young people are losing their lives,” Cantrell said to the group. “But also, what we have to come to grips with is many of these shootings that are taking place in the community are by young people themselves.”
Thursday’s march wasn’t the first time local students have taken to the streets to protest gun violence. In March, thousands of people converged on the French Quarter as part of the March for Our Lives movement to protest gun violence and honor the 17 people killed in a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Students also protested in April to mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado, where two school shooters killed 12 students and a teacher in 1999.
This year’s protests have largely focused on tighter gun laws, an idea that Councilman Jason Williams said Thursday could result in fewer shootings.
To that end, he urged the young people to register to vote and even to become city and national leaders when they’re old enough.
“The old men and women in suits and ties in this building, and at the State Capitol, and in the country’s Capitol, have failed you. We have failed you,” Williams said. “But I’m hopeful all of you will be able to get this fixed.”