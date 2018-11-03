Following a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education, Tulane University may soon allow men to participate in programs of the Newcomb College Institute, an organization that administers scholarships and provides clubs and activities for women in order to promote feminist issues.
The complaint was made to the department's Office of Civil Rights in August. Tulane officials said the complaint specifically said Newcomb Institute "scholarships for women are discriminatory against men.”
The institute is an umbrella organization that runs programs formerly operated by H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College, a historic women's college that was closed when Tulane combined its undergraduate colleges in 2006.
The institute oversees Newcomb College's former endowment, valued at approximately $40 million, by administering money to support female students’ research, advocate for a gender-integrated curriculum and promote student organizations for women.
To that end, it sponsors women's academic and social clubs, such as the Feminist Alliance of Students at Tulane and the African-American Women's Society.
It also oversees three paid internship programs, including a Reproductive Rights and Reproductive Health Internship Program, and gives awards and grants for undergraduate students to conduct research and travel for conferences. Only full-time, undergraduate Tulane students who self-identify as women or gender minorities are eligible to apply for the grants.
Other Newcomb College Institute programs offered only to women include study-aboard programs in Africa and Newcomb Scholars, a four-year program that selects 20 students who receive training in research methods and complete independent senior research projects, according to Michael Strecker, a spokesman for Tulane.
While there is no longer a separate college for women at Tulane, the institute's mission is to "honor the memory of H. Sophie Newcomb," the original college's founder, and to carry forward her work "by providing a woman-centered experience in a co-ed institution," according to Tulane's website.
Both institute and Tulane administrators support the idea of expanding programming and allowing men to participate, according to a letter sent out to students on Tuesday.
The letter, first reported by The Tulane Hullabaloo, was signed by Julie Henriquez Aldana, an assistant professor of women’s leadership and director of student leadership and engagement for the Newcomb College Institute.
It said that regardless of who participates in the institute's programming, the school will continue "its mission of educating undergraduates for women’s leadership."
"In cases where funding was given to NCI with specific gender restrictions, the institute will honor those restrictions to the extent allowed by law," Aldana wrote.
However, she said, administrators also need to comply with Title IX of the federal Education Amendments Act of 1972. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded educational program or activity.
It was unclear who first made the complaint against the Newcomb College Institute or why.
Jim Bradshaw, a spokesman with the U.S. Department of Education, said it is department policy to consider sharing contents of a civil rights complaint only in response to Freedom of Information Act requests. Officials can sometimes take months to respond to those kinds of inquiries.
According to the letter sent to students, the complainant said the Newcomb Institute's "scholarships for women are discriminatory against men.”
Tuesday's letter initially made it sound like Tulane would definitely be opening the institute's programming to men as well as women, but Strecker later clarified that officials are only "evaluating" that possibility.
In the letter, Aldana also asked that students not speak to the media about the issue and warned that The Associated Press had been trying to contact subjects for interviews.
"We expect there will be additional media interest in this story, both locally and nationally," Aldana wrote, adding that if students are "approached to comment by the media" they should "direct inquiries" to a school official.
This isn't the first time that Newcomb programming has been brought into question. Tulane officials spent years in litigation after they decided to eliminate Newcomb College following Hurricane Katrina.
Newcomb was the first degree-granting coordinate college for women in the United States. It began in 1886, when founder Josephine Louise Newcomb gave $100,000 to the Tulane Board of Administrators in memory of her daughter Sophie, who died of diphtheria at 15.
She later left her entire fortune, totaling $3.6 million, or about $50 million in today's dollars, to the university, and Tulane built Newcomb College across the street from its original campus.
While the college gained prestige as early as 1885 for its women's basketball and pottery programs, it became particularly relevant between 1914 and 1945, when "the times themselves engendered a new spirit of independence and modernity," according to Tulane's website.
As women served in war, shortened their hemlines and bobbed their hair, Tulane stopped classifying married women as "special students" and admitted them as regular students. Women also gained more leadership roles in Tulane publications and extracurricular activities.
In 1964, the college officially enrolled its first black woman, one year after Tulane ended its 129-year history of segregation. Less than 10 years later, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into law, and women and men at Tulane started taking classes with each other.
Newcomb's status as a coordinate school — one separate from, but equal to, a larger men’s college — was later replicated in partnerships such as Pembroke College at Brown University and Barnard College at Columbia University.
While it was always considered to be a department within Tulane University, it had a great deal of autonomy, according to Martin Morse Wooster, an author of books on education.
To that end, Newcomb historically prepared its own curriculum, maintained its endowment as a separate fund and determined its own academic policies, Wooster said.
However, the college came to an end following Katrina's devastation in 2005. The flooding brought "massive losses" to the campus, officials said, and the university consolidated efforts by merging Newcomb with its other colleges.
Since 2006, both male and female full-time undergraduate Tulane students have attended Newcomb-Tulane College. That year, the money specifically earmarked by Newcomb for women's programming started to be administered by the H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial Institute.
The changes didn't go over well with some Newcomb students and alumnae, and supporters formed the Friends of Newcomb College, a nonprofit group that tried to save the school.
Nine students and seven alumnae brought a lawsuit against the university, asking that Newcomb College be reopened under its pre-Katrina status. The lead plaintiff, a great-great-great-great niece of Josephine Newcomb, accused Tulane of violating the terms of her family's gift when the university merged colleges.
But lawyers for Tulane argued that the university was upholding the commitment to educate young women, which was Newcomb's request. Not only could women participate in all of Tulane's co-ed classes, the school contended, but officials pointed to the creation of the H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College Institute, which sponsored some of the very programs that the college used to provide.
In 2009, a Civil District Court judge dismissed the suit after finding that Newcomb's will didn't prevent the university from closing the separate college, according to reports at the time in The Times-Picayune.
The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed the lower court's findings a year later, and in 2011 the Louisiana Supreme Court refused to hear the case.
On Wednesday, Tulane officials sought to alleviate any concerns about the future of women's programming in light of the latest complaint.
"Tulane’s commitment to NCI, one of its premier academic centers serving undergraduates, remains steadfast," Aldana told students.