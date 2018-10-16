Officials with Benjamin Franklin Elementary School have closed both of the school's campuses for the week after a student and a teacher contracted scabies, according to several news reports and a notice sent out by the school.
Although the problem has been detected only at the school's Nashville Avenue campus, the principal, Charlotte L. Matthew, said in a letter sent to parents Monday night that officials also closed the Lakefront campus because the school has "a significant number of employees that service both campuses" and they felt it was "a needed step to promote safety and cleanliness."
"As with the Nashville campus and the school buses, the Lakefront school is immediately beginning a top-to-bottom cleaning and disinfecting of the entire campus," Matthew said in the letter, which was first reported by Fox8.
Scabies is caused by a mite that burrows deep into an infected person's skin, causing a severe rash that often shows up first between the webs of the fingers, according to Dr. Brobson Lutz, a New Orleans physician.
"It's like a partygoer — it's nocturnal," Lutz said. "So the itching really intensifies at night."
The tiny mites, called Sarcoptes scabiei, lay their eggs in the holes they've burrowed, causing a pimple-like rash that can then develop into scales, blisters and even sores caused by scratching.
The mites can dig into the skin "really quickly," Lutz said, but can actually be present for about two weeks before people start noticing any itching or other symptoms.
If left untreated, the condition can eventually develop into a staph or strep infection because bacteria can infiltrate the open sores caused by scratching.
Lutz said he usually sees two or three patients a year who've come down with the pesky bugs. An infestation typically happens in emergency rooms or at nursing homes where people tend to have "person-to-person contact," but it's not unheard of for it to spread at schools.
"I've seen several infestations of them over the years," Lutz said.
The mite can also be transmitted sexually.
The first case at Ben Franklin Elementary was diagnosed at the Uptown campus, in the 400 block of Nashville, Matthew said.
The school's other campus, at 6101 Chatham Drive, was closed out of an abundance of caution.
Students were scheduled to start fall break on Wednesday, but the school extended the time off so cleaners could sanitize the campuses, Fox8 reported.
Matthew said both school buildings should be "completely safe for re-entry" by Monday.
While the mite cannot live outside of the human body for more than two days, Matthew also urged all parents to monitor their children for any signs and symptoms of an infestation.
"If your child has a rash of any type, please contact your health care provider immediately," Matthew wrote in the letter. "Do not send your child to school if you suspect your child has a rash of any type until your child has been medically cleared by a physician."