A public hearing on the St. Tammany Parish School Board's nearly $418 million budget drew a crowd of nearly 40 people Thursday, including several candidates for seats on the board, who peppered the board and administration with questions about the system's spending priorities.
The proposed budget is for the fiscal year that began July 1, but the School Board will not vote on it until next month.
Superintendent Trey Folse said the school system is not expecting an increase in sales tax or property tax collections over the previous year, but it is expecting an increase of nearly $891,000 in state minimum foundation program funds, for a total in state funds of just over $212 million.
The school system receives about 49 percent of its revenue from local sources, nearly 51 percent from the state and less than 1 percent from the federal government, Folse said.
He said 76.7 percent of the budget is spent on instruction, with maintenance the next largest category at 9.8 percent and transportation third at 8.4 percent.
The largest share of the budget, 56.25 percent, goes to salaries, and the 2018-19 budget includes a $2.8 million employee pay raise and an increase of $664,000 in retirement contributions. But workers' compensation employee premiums are projected to drop by $168,000.
Folse said the average teacher is paid just over $53,000 a year, which places St. Tammany sixth in the state for teacher pay, but that amount does not include a $1,000 raise they received last year and a $500 bonus they'll get this year.
The budget hearing played out against the background of the School Board election to take place Nov. 6. While five incumbents were returned to office after drawing no opposition, six members have challengers, and there are contests for each of the four open seats.
A number of candidates turned out for the hearing Thursday, and they dominated the discussion.
Shelta Richardson, who is running against Willie Jeter for the Lacombe-area District 7 seat, questioned the size of the teacher raises, noting that they amount to less than 1 percent.
During a period when teachers' salaries were frozen, Richardson said, Folse continued to receive a 2.5 percent raise. Folse is slated to get a $7,235 raise, or 3.34 percent, this year, bringing his annual salary to $223,795.
"That doesn't cover insurance premiums or the cost of living," Richardson said of the teachers' raise in the 2018-19 budget proposal.
Richardson said she oversees private schools and puts her teachers first. "Consider doing more for teachers," she said, adding that some of them are creating GoFundMe accounts to get money for school supplies.
Carlos Yingst, a candidate for the Slidell-area District 11 seat, said the budget shows a brain drain, with higher-paid experienced teachers leaving and being replaced by beginners. "We are losing more experienced teachers than normal, and that's a concern," he said.
Folse said the state as a whole is seeing the same challenges. "All of us were first-year teachers at one time or another," he said.
Several speakers questioned the system's lack of an internal auditor. Folse said the system is audited by many others, and Terri Prevost, director of business affairs, said that two people in the accounting department look at transactions daily.
But Yingst said the school system should do more.
Later in the meeting, Folse said an internal auditor will be hired in the coming budget year.
Several speakers thanked the School Board for adding a column to the budget document that shows actual spending from the previous year, but they urged the administration to include more data.
"I think more people would become involved," Richardson said. "They just need to understand what they're seeing."
Robert Broome, who is running for the Slidell-area District 15 seat, said that looking at a single year's budget is like seeing one scene of a movie. "It's interesting, but you don't get the plot," he said.
"This budget is a standstill budget," Broome said. "That's out of the board's hands. You can't ask for additional revenue. ... But the board needs to make sure to rise to coming challenges and that future budgets reflect the challenges."