Of the more than 300 publicly funded early childhood programs in the New Orleans area, only 20 are considered “excellent,” the highest rating possible under standards adopted by the Louisiana Department of Education, according to scores released Thursday.

Each parish also was given an overall rating for its programs. This year, all seven parishes in the metropolitan area were deemed “proficient,” marking a major improvement for Orleans, which last year failed to reach that level.

The overall performance ratings are based on classroom observations and are reduced to four levels: excellent, proficient, approaching proficient and unsatisfactory. The ratings correlate to numerical scores ranging from 0-7.

Orleans Parish last year was rated as approaching proficient. The other six area parishes all were deemed proficient both years.

Local results reflected statewide trends. Across Louisiana, 6 percent of the programs were rated excellent, up from 3 percent last year. The number of proficient programs, the next-highest rating, increased from 66 percent to 71 percent.

Less than 1 percent of all early childhood programs in Louisiana were graded unsatisfactory.

Melanie Bronfin, director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, a nonprofit advocacy group, called the local improvements in Orleans Parish “newsworthy," adding that it is “extremely difficult” for any early education program to get top scores under the state’s rating system.

“We’re moving up,” Bronfin said Friday. “That’s really great.”

These grades mark only the third year that the state used a unified evaluation system for publicly funded programs for children 4 and younger. Those programs include day care centers, Head Start programs and prekindgartens that feed into larger elementary schools.

The new rating program is a direct result of the Early Childhood Education Act, passed by the Legislature in 2012. That law required the state to align standards for all publicly funded early education programs, regardless of how they are funded, as part of a larger overhaul of programming for young children.

Under the measurement system, a nationally regarded program called CLASS, officials look for core elements associated with “positive child outcomes,” officials said in a release. The rating system is also supposed to provide a “clear and focused path to improvement” and give families an easy way to compare choices in their community.

Under the system, auditors evaluate not only the quality of instruction but also how well teachers interact with children.

They look for classroom best practices, such as credentialed teachers and top-tier curricula, but they also attempt to assess whether teachers create a “warm, positive environment” for the state’s youngest students by organizing daily routines, minimizing disruptions and helping kids connect ideas through dialogue and play.

State Education Superintendent John White said officials conducted more than 14,000 observations in nearly 5,300 classrooms at 1,590 sites to assess the programs. Overall, that amounts to more than 1 million minutes of observation.

“It takes real human beings and education leaders on the ground to make the system work,” White said.

While most centers were deemed to be proficient, few in the New Orleans area achieved the top rating. Only two centers in Orleans Parish — Edward Hynes Charter School and Pierre A. Capdau Charter School at Avery Alexander — were rated excellent.

Officials deemed nine centers in St. Tammany Parish to be excellent, along with seven in Jefferson Parish, one in St. Bernard and one in St. Charles. Of the eight centers evaluated in Plaquemines Parish and 11 in St. John the Baptist Parish, none received top scores.

Statewide, nearly 10 percent more sites were rated as proficient or above than last year.

Of the approximately 1,500 early childhood sites counted in the 2017-18 school year, 77 percent provided children with care and instruction at levels that research shows promote kindergarten readiness, officials said. The year before, only 70 percent of the sites did so.

Officials said the improvement occurred at all age levels, in both pre-K and toddler classrooms. The increase in quality was attributed in part to better professional development.

State officials also found that more early childhood classrooms across Louisiana were embracing national best practices. For instance, officials noted a significant increase in the number of sites using a high-quality curriculum, from 77 percent in 2016-17 to 84 percent in 2017-18.

And nearly 300 sites earned a spot on a list the state calls its “honor roll,” which recognizes sites that achieve overall excellence and those that improve their performance over time.

However, officials noted that significant challenges remain. Notably, too many children are still not receiving the instruction needed to fully prepare them for kindergarten, according to the state.

Officials also noted stark differences in access for publicly funded seats by age — a complaint Bronfin and other early childhood advocates have made for years.

Statewide, while most economically disadvantaged 4-year-olds are served, less than 10 percent of children younger than 2 are.

Other problems were highlighted in a recent state legislative auditor’s report, which found that child care centers in Louisiana generally don't match best practices in the industry, such as meeting national child-teacher ratios.

For example, the audit found that Louisiana is one of only eight states that allow relatives and in-home providers to care for more than six children at a time without having to get a license.

Bronfin and other local child care experts have said for years that such problems persist because the state invests less than a half of 1 percent of its general fund in early care and education — an issue she said was reflected in the state’s assessments released Thursday as well.

“What we are seeing is no surprise — that we need to improve quality,” Bronfin said. “We know early childhood education is underfunded and under-resourced, and so it’s no surprise. But at least we know it now and we can start to address it.”

The evaluations were released the same day the state published performance scores for public elementary, middle and high schools.

At a news conference, White said the state needs to invest more in public education across the board to boost performance.

“Of course, there must be money,” he said.