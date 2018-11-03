Four years ago, one lone seat was up for grabs on the St. Tammany Parish School Board — the District 9 seat that had been moved from the eastern side of the parish to the west and as a result had no incumbent.
The rest of the races were decided without an election.
Tuesday's election, by contrast, has drawn a throng, with 26 candidates vying for the 10 seats that are in play. Not a single incumbent faced a challenger in 2014, but this year, only five incumbents walked back in without opposition.
The race with the largest field of candidates is not one of the four open seats where the longtime incumbents have chosen not to run but the Slidell-area District 11 seat, where Bob Womack faces three opponents after being elected without opposition in his three previous bids.
While a departure from the norm for the School Board, the crowded ballot fits a trend in St. Tammany Parish, where a mood of anti-incumbency has been on the rise.
With four long-term School Board members deciding not to seek re-election, there’s a guarantee that the next panel will have several new faces.
Neal Hennegan, Charles Harrell, Mary K. Bellisario and Robin Mullet are all leaving after this term. The first three were all initially elected in 1995, with Mullet coming on board in 2009.
Two longtime School Board members, Ray Alfred and Ronnie Panks, also died in office during this term. Both of their replacements, Dennis Cousin and Rickey Hursey, have won re-election without opposition.
The other three returning members are Mike Dirmann, District 3; Mike Nation, District 6; and Ron Bettencourtt, District 10.
Bellisario agreed that there’s an anti-incumbency mood, but she said it’s a statewide and even national phenomenon. Lee Barrios, who is running for an open seat in District 5, said there’s strong support for term limits, which the School Board does not have.
One group of candidates is campaigning on a joint platform that calls for greater transparency and improved academic performance. Calling itself MEGA, for Make Education Great Again, the seven candidates say that the current board has been a rubber-stamp for Superintendent Trey Folse’s administration.
The candidates — Karin Lorenz Crosby, District 1; Lynne Craven, District 2; Alicia Breaux, District 4; Shelta Richardson, District 7; Meg Good Hackney, District 9; Carlos Yingst, District 11; and Marie Wade, District 15 — want all financial reports to be published on the school system's website and an internal auditor who would answer to the board.
Bellisario said a record of cooperation between the administration and the board shows that Folse listens and cooperates, something that she said doesn't happen everywhere.
“We have a board that works quite well with the superintendent. Many of us do go over (issues) with a fine-tooth comb. We work together and come to a conclusion we all agree on,” she said.
District 1
Crosby said she wants more classroom funding and wants curriculum offerings to meet more rigorous standards. She also wants a new high school for the Madisonville/South Covington area to reduce crowding.
Greene said he would like to see more community involvement in School Board meetings. He's calling for enhanced safety and finding permanent funding for the school resource officers and mental health providers who were added to schools this year. He also wants to improve student achievement through community engagement and accountability and transparency on budget reviews and board operations.
Don Flanigan is a retired teacher who says his experience makes him the most knowledgeable candidate about student and teacher needs. He did not return a candidate questionnaire.
District 2
Elizabeth "Beth" Heintz, a longtime incumbent, said that if she is re-elected, she will continue to advocate for education reforms that support teachers and provide challenging curriculum, innovative learning and safe schools. She will represent the interests of the community and stakeholders and will continue to support fiscal responsibility, she said.
Craven said the School Board lacks budget transparency and that not enough money is going to the classrooms. She also cited a lack of planning for growth and overcrowding and said that she would stress school security.
District 4
Breaux is campaigning on the need for board oversight of the administration and stronger internal financial controls. She wants to move curriculum standards away from Common Core and ensure parity among schools while planning for a growing population.
Stephen J. "Jack" Loup, the incumbent, said he will focus on school safety and overcrowding if re-elected. He wants to find permanent funding for the school resource officers and mental health providers. The system gets no state funds for construction, he said, and overcrowding will be a serious issue up for discussion in upcoming months.
District 5
Barrios said the current board agrees too easily with the administration. She wants the board to exercise full authority and responsibility in policy development and oversight and make adjustments to instruction. She also wants to educate the public on how loss of local control has hurt teaching and learning.
Charles Brandon Harrell is running for the seat his father held for 24 years. He said he wants to reduce expenses without compromising education and will strive to provide the best work environment for staff and teachers. He would try to pay for school resource officers and mental health providers from current funds but would go to taxpayers if necessary.
District 7
Richardson is campaigning on fiscal responsibility and transparency and wants to redirect funds to teacher support and education. As enrollment grows, money set aside for instructional supplies decreases, with teachers having to beg for basic supplies, she said. She also wants to see the district's academic rating return to the top in the state's ratings.
Willie Jeter, the incumbent, is a retired teacher, coach and administrator campaigning on his experience and his deep caring for the system and its students. He didn’t return a candidate questionnaire.
District 8
James Lyle said he would stress safety, improving school facilities and acquiring new education materials. He wants the school system to embrace technology, he said. He believes there's enough money in the budget to pay for school resource officers and mental health providers and would not seek new taxes for that.
Peggy Seeley, the incumbent, said she wants to see the state change its scoring guide for schools. She's also focusing on the loss and/or reduction of Minimum Foundation Program funding from the state and unfunded mandates. She pointed to her efforts to vote out Common Core/Eureka math and said she wants to eliminate excessive standardized testing.
Mike Winkler said he wants to improve recruitment and training for teachers and get the school system ready for the transition to online textbooks. He wants more involvement from School Board members to foster better communication between the school system and the public.
District 9
Sharon Lo Drucker, who was elected to her first term in 2014, did not return a candidate questionnaire.
Hackney, a MEGA candidate, also did not return a questionnaire.
District 11
Maurice Doucette is another candidate stressing the need for a more transparent budget. He wants to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of funding and is calling for redistricting to get a better alignment of the schools to their communities and School Board representatives. He also supports finding a funding source for new school security staffing and suggests the board look into denying corporate tax exemptions given by state and local governments.
Tammy Lamy said she wants to address bullying and increase recess and physical activity time. She wants to see teachers' pay increased and wants them to be able to spend less time on paperwork. She doesn't think school resource officers and mental health providers are needed at all 55 schools and says counselors in elementary schools are having to spend too much time on paperwork.
Womack, a longtime incumbent, is stressing the importance of local control, citing Common Core as an example of putting decisions outside the reach of parents, educators and School Board members. He wants to minimize bureaucracy to maximize instruction time and ensure that vocational and technical curricula are offered along with the arts, humanities, languages, mathematics and sciences.
Yingst wants increased transparency, accountability and academic progress. The public needs to be informed about challenges earlier, and more financial reports should be on the website, he said. He wants to expand internal auditing and ensure that the audit report is presented to the board. The system needs to free up every dollar it can for the classroom, he said, criticizing large raises given to the superintendent.
District 13
James Braud said he would be involved with the system's budget, saying there's no guarantee growing future obligations can be met with anticipated revenue. He is concerned about unevenly distributed growth and the possible need for redistricting. He also wants more emphasis on, and availability of, vocational training.
Belinda Parker Brown said the school system needs to attract and keep the best teachers and is calling for restructuring the budget to give raises to teachers and support staff. She wants to see a greater emphasis on vocational and STEM training and an expansion of early childhood education.
George Macri is campaigning on student safety and increasing teacher pay, saying he favors a moratorium on raises for the superintendent and administrators until teachers are paid more. He wants an internal auditor who would report to the board and supports the building of a regional vocational/technical high school.
District 15
Robert Broome said his platform is school safety, accountability and achievement. He believes the system is doing a good job and said the School Board needs to communicate better with the public. He supports the hiring of school resource officers and mental health counselors and said permanent funding for them can be found by rededicating existing revenue streams.
Lisa Page said her top issues are school safety, teaching mental awareness and ensuring that all students are educated. She supports asking taxpayers to consider a measure to fund school resource officers and mental health providers, adding that safety is critical to the community and the economy.
Wade, a MEGA candidate who is an auditor, did not return a candidate questionnaire.