Two New Orleans educators have a chance to be honored as the best in all of Louisiana.

Jessica Breaux of Edward Hynes Charter School in the Lakevew neighborhood is among nine finalists for the 2020 Louisiana Teacher of the Year award, and Jennifer Dennis Carey of KIPP East Community Primary is among the finalists for the Principal of the year award.

Breaux is an LSU alumna and teaches English and language arts.

Christopher Dier of Chalmette High School is also a finalist for Teacher of the Year, where he teaches history and geography.

Winners will be named at a ceremony in Baton Rouge on July 19 hosted at the Louisiana Governor's Mansion. State First Lady Donna Edwards and the Dream Teachers organization will host the ceremony, joined by state superintendent John White.

The 2019 overall winners were teacher Spencer Kiper at Elm Grove Middle School in Bossier City and principal Eric Davis at Wossman High School in the Monreo City School District. Stephen Goodly, a teacher at Warren Easton in Mid-City, was named the high school division teacher of the year.

Brusly teacher lands state's first $50,000 fellowship for education initiatives A Brusly English educator who is outgoing state Teacher of the Year has landed the state's first $50,000 fellowship to pursue education initiatives.

See full lists of finalists below

TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Lacey Blocker, Maplewood Middle School (Calcasieu Parish)

Amanda Crane, Homer Elementary School (Claiborne Parish)

Lisa Celestine, Jack Vidrine Elementary School (Evangeline Parish)

Jessica Borland, South Grant Elementary School (Grant Parish)

Brittany Legendre, Thibodaux High School (Lafourche Parish)

Annie Smith, Lake Charles Charter Academy (Lake Charles Charter Academy Foundation)

Jessica Breaux, Edward Hynes Charter School (Orleans Parish)

Emily Ogden, Rayville High School (Richland Parish)

Christopher Dier, Chalmette High School (St. Bernard Parish)

PRINCIPAL OF THE YEAR