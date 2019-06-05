Theodore Roosevelt was a hero of the Spanish-American War, an acclaimed lover of the outdoors and the 26th president of the United States.
But he didn't bring a Super Bowl title to New Orleans, and now the Kenner school that bears his name is being renamed for someone who did: the late Saints owner Tom Benson.
The Jefferson Parish School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to rename Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner as Tom Benson School.
The move comes with the blessing of Benson's widow, Gayle, school officials said. The school was not named as a result of a donation.
The renaming was sponsored by board member Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge.
The school's mascot will be "The Bees," and it will feature a black, blue and gold logo of a bee holding an umbrella, much as Benson used during the famous "Benson boogie" jigs he did after some Saints wins.
The move is just part of a raft of changes coming to the Kenner middle school, which has suffered instability in leadership and low scores for several years.
At the start of the next school year, it will no longer be a grades 6-8 middle school but will house grades pre-K through 8 as part of a broad revamp of the parish's struggling middle schools.
The school is also getting a new principal and faculty members, and its attendance zone has been changed slightly.
"Ms. Benson expects this to be a world-class school," according to a statement from the school system. "The district is confident she will consider support for any specific need at the school and that the school will have access to professionals throughout the Saints and Pelicans organization for key initiatives."
Those visitors could include players for pep rallies and awards days or executives for career days, the school system said.
The school is the second the district has renamed recently. Last month, it approved the renaming of Henry Ford Middle School in Westwego as the Emmett Gilbert School of Excellence at Ford.
Emmett Gilbert was a longtime educator in the Jefferson school system who died in 2010.
The school's new mascot will be the Golden Griffins. The school is also changing from a middle school to a pre-K-to-8 school.